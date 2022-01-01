Awards

Frontiers’ success as an open science platform has been recognized with numerous awards.

2021: Vaud International Business Awards

Special Prize Winner

Recognizing companies for contributions to the image and international reputation of the canton of Vaud.

2021: LinkedIn Talent Awards

Best Culture of Learning Winner

Recognizing companies for demonstrated adaptability, innovation, and creativity in the talent space.

2017: European Union Prize for Women Innovators

Finalist

Acknowledging outstanding women entrepreneurs who have brought their breakthrough ideas to the market.

2016: Stevie Entrepreneur of the Year

Gold Winner

Spotlighting successful companies run by women.

2016: Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Finalist

Celebrating entrepreneurs, their achievements and their commitment to their businesses and the world around them.

2016: L’HEBDO Forum 100

Top 100 personalities that “make” French speaking Switzerland

Recognizing top innovators.

2014: ALPSP Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing

Gold Winner

Acknowledging boldness, innovation and development in the publishing industry.

