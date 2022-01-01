Awards
Frontiers’ success as an open science platform has been recognized with numerous awards.
2021: Vaud International Business Awards
Special Prize Winner
Recognizing companies for contributions to the image and international reputation of the canton of Vaud.
2021: LinkedIn Talent Awards
Best Culture of Learning Winner
Recognizing companies for demonstrated adaptability, innovation, and creativity in the talent space.
2017: European Union Prize for Women Innovators
Finalist
Acknowledging outstanding women entrepreneurs who have brought their breakthrough ideas to the market.
2016: Stevie Entrepreneur of the Year
Gold Winner
Spotlighting successful companies run by women.
2016: Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Finalist
Celebrating entrepreneurs, their achievements and their commitment to their businesses and the world around them.
2016: L’HEBDO Forum 100
Top 100 personalities that “make” French speaking Switzerland
Recognizing top innovators.
2014: ALPSP Gold Award for Innovation in Publishing
Gold Winner
Acknowledging boldness, innovation and development in the publishing industry.