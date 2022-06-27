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Frontiers Journals

Journal finder

Our community journals and section cover more than 1,700 academic disciplines.

Frequently asked questions

What if this is my first submission?
Our platform is built to guide you step by step. And if you need help, our support team is just a message away.

How long does peer review take?
Timelines vary, but we’ve designed our collaborative peer review process to be efficient and transparent. Most reviews are completed within a few weeks.

Is open access right for my research?
Open access increases discoverability, speeds up sharing, and removes paywalls—so your research can reach a broader and more diverse audience.

How do I know if a journal is credible?
Look for transparent peer review policies, clear editorial leadership, indexing in major databases, and publishing metrics that reflect quality, not just quantity.

What if I don’t know where to start?
Use your research goals as a guide. Think about the audience you want to reach, the community you want to engage in, and how fast you need your work to be published.

Tools to support your decision

We’ve designed our publishing system to give you clarity and confidence at every step:

  • journal-level metrics and indexing information

  • open access platform for maximum reach

  • guidance on article types and preprint policies

  • transparent publishing fees and what they cover

  • step-by-step support throughout the process

Research topics

Discover how Frontiers’ Research Topics bring researchers together around emerging themes. Learn how joining and contributing to Research Topics can boost your impact and visibility.

Guide to research topics

What’s next?

Once you’ve selected your journal, it's time to prepare your manuscript and submit. Learn how to navigate the process from submission to publication—explore the next guide:

Guide to submitting your research

Find out if we have a partnership with your institution

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