Frontiers is one of the world’s largest and most impactful research publishers, dedicated to making peer-reviewed, quality-certified science openly accessible.

With over three million researchers across 222 community-led journals covering approximately 1,700 academic disciplines, we provide researchers with a trusted, cutting-edge, AI-powered open science platform to rigorously review their findings and maximize the dissemination of their discoveries.​

As an open access pioneer, we actively drive the global transition to open science, working with researchers, universities, educators, policymakers, and businesses.