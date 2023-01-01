Colorado State University partnership

Colorado State University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Colorado State University Libraries has entered an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.



This institutional agreement means that eligible Colorado State University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them. Articles may benefit from a 7.5% partnership discount.

Due to overwhelming demand, Colorado State University is no longer accepting funding requests at this time. CSU is exploring the feasibility of future opportunities to support researchers with article processing charges for Frontiers publications. For questions, please contact Khaleedah Thomas at Khaleedah.Thomas@colostate.edu.



This agreement will further encourage Colorado State University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Are you a researcher at the Colorado State University?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, please check the following guidelines:

The corresponding author must complete and submit the designated form before any funds will be granted to cover article processing charges (APCs) in Frontiers journals.

Only authors who have submitted the separate form will be eligible for funding consideration.

Selecting CSU Libraries as "payer-funder" does not guarantee funding. Priority will be given to early career researchers who do not have any other form of research funding.

Eligible authors will benefit from a simplified invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Libraries, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Colorado State University Open Access Publishing for Researchers or contact Khaleedah Thomas at Khaleedah.Thomas@colostate.edu.

