Concordia University partnership

Concordia University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Concordia University has entered an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that Concordia University offers a 15% discount to affiliated authors who want to publish in any Frontiers journal.

This partnership will further encourage Concordia University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.



Are you a researcher at Concordia University?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, please check the following guidelines:

Affiliated authors must be the corresponding author for the manuscript.

Corresponding/affiliated author must use their Concordia University email address when submitting.

Please note that the corresponding author will receive the invoice for the remaining article processing charges, less the discount, if their manuscript is accepted for publication.

For more information, please visit the Concordia University open access page or email Dr. Rachel Harris (scholarly publishing librarian) at Rachel.harris@concordia.ca.

Not a Concordia University-affiliated author?

We collaborate with over 700 institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit our recommendation form.

To learn more about our institutional plans, visit our institutional partnerships page.