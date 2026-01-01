To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

Authors can find more information about open access publishing via the Florida International University Medical Library here.

Submission note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please refer to the SPARK link https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/01a0b52bc68f7a7dbac43f1099b8895c.

Manuscript submission process begins with conceptualization about the research topic, then faculty seeks guidance if needed via SPARK to request assistance with scholarly work and publication support at any stage of the publication process. Then faculty conducts data collection and analysis, develops manuscript draft, and submits final draft. Please note, if working on a manuscript with students, faculty need to screen utilizing Ithenticate AI plagiarism tool.