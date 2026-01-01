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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine
Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine
Partnership
Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine partners with Frontiers to support eligible researchers with the cost of open access publishing, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere. The specific benefits available are subject to the terms and eligibility criteria of the institutional agreement.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Authors can find more information about open access publishing via the Florida International University Medical Library here.
Submission note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please refer to the SPARK link https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/01a0b52bc68f7a7dbac43f1099b8895c.
Manuscript submission process begins with conceptualization about the research topic, then faculty seeks guidance if needed via SPARK to request assistance with scholarly work and publication support at any stage of the publication process. Then faculty conducts data collection and analysis, develops manuscript draft, and submits final draft. Please note, if working on a manuscript with students, faculty need to screen utilizing Ithenticate AI plagiarism tool.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at medpub@fiu.edu.
How to submit under this partnership
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility directly with your library.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the invoice will be issued to your university.