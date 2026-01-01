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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Fondazione IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori
Fondazione IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori
Partnership
Fondazione IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori partners with Frontiers to support eligible researchers with the cost of open access publishing, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere. The specific benefits available are subject to the terms and eligibility criteria of the institutional agreement.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at direzione.scientifica@irccs-sangerardo.it.
How to submit under this partnership
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility directly with your library.
4
Confirmation
If your eligibility is confirmed, the invoice will be issued to your university.