Fundacion para la Investigacion e Innovacion Biosanitaria de Atencion Primaria (FIIBAP) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Authors must be led by a PI, senior, or corresponding investigator from Madrid’s Primary Care, Public Health, or Emergency Services (SUMMA112)

At least 50% of authors must belong to the Primary Care, Public Health, or Emergency and Urgent Care (SUMMA112) organizations within the Community of Madrid and/or be part of national or European projects in which the organizations are partners

Please see further information about open access publishing at FIIBAP here.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at fiibap@salud.madrid.org.