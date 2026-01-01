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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Fundacion para la Investigacion e Innovacion Biosanitaria de Atencion Primaria (FIIBAP)
Fundacion para la Investigacion e Innovacion Biosanitaria de Atencion Primaria (FIIBAP)
Partnership
Fundacion para la Investigacion e Innovacion Biosanitaria de Atencion Primaria (FIIBAP) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
Authors must be led by a PI, senior, or corresponding investigator from Madrid’s Primary Care, Public Health, or Emergency Services (SUMMA112)
At least 50% of authors must belong to the Primary Care, Public Health, or Emergency and Urgent Care (SUMMA112) organizations within the Community of Madrid and/or be part of national or European projects in which the organizations are partners
Please see further information about open access publishing at FIIBAP here.
Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at fiibap@salud.madrid.org.
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
The discount will be applied, and the remaining balance will be reflected in the invoice you receive. Depending on the agreement, this invoice may be issued by Frontiers or by your institution.