Bill and Melinda Gates foundation partnership

The Gates foundation has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers, supporting its grantees in publishing open access by covering article processing charges (APCs).



Are you a Gates foundation grantee?

Are you eligible?

To be eligible for funding support, grantees must :

Provide their Gates grant number (starting with INV- or OPP-) both in the Funding Statement during submission and in the manuscript text.

Ensure they include the Gates grant ID number. Funding support requests without a valid Gates grant ID number will be declined.

For more information, please see the Gates Foundation’s Open Access Policy FAQ or email openaccess@gatesfoundation.org.

Not a Gates Foundation-affiliated author?

