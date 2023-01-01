Inclusive partnerships with the University of California Libraries - making publishing accessible to all

Your research is changing the world. We’re maximizing its impact by removing barriers to publishing, starting with article processing charges (APCs) for authors. Our new partnership model with CDL makes publishing faster, easier, and free for researchers.

Why publish with us?

100% of your APCs covered.

A seamless submissions experience designed with you in mind.

Share your research and publish without limitations.

Partnership with the University of California Libraries

Inclusive Partnership Institutions

Our partnership with the UC Libraries amplifies the impact of the libraries, students, and faculty of the University of California consortium, including:

UC Berkeley

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UCLA

UC Merced

UC Riverside

UC San Diego

UC San Francisco

UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Cruz

LBNL - Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Journals included in the partnership

We currently have 19 journals participating in the inclusive partnership with UC Libraries. These are:

Humanities and Social Sciences

Sustainability

Unrestricted access to publishing

With full coverage of your APCs, you can submit your research without worrying or waiting for approval from your institution.

Rapidly share your findings, increasing visibility and impact within the academic community and beyond.

Build on your research with new findings, pursue innovative directions, and explore deeper the topics that matter most to you.

Develop your research portfolio and open doors to new career advancements.



Submitting made simple

We use the latest custom-built technology and AI tools to support you at every stage of the publishing process, from submission to publication – saving you time to spend on more research.

Experience a simplified submission process without administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review sooner and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

Partnerships made simple

Fees shouldn't get in the way of making an impact. Every decision we make revolves around what's best for researchers. Our new fee model with CDL empowers you to focus on what matters most: disseminating your research, growing your visibility, and expanding your impact.



We partner with your institution with an annual all-inclusive publishing fee.

You and your colleagues can submit an unlimited number of manuscripts.

Once your article has passed peer review, it's published with no APCs or invoices.



