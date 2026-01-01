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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Istituto nazionale per la valutazione del sistema educativo di istruzione e di formazione (INVALSI)
Istituto nazionale per la valutazione del sistema educativo di istruzione e di formazione (INVALSI)
Partnership
Istituto nazionale per la valutazione del sistema educativo di istruzione e di formazione (INVALSI) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
The discount will be applied, and the remaining balance will be reflected in the invoice you receive. Depending on the agreement, this invoice may be issued by Frontiers or by your institution.