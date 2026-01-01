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- About us
- Institutional partnership
- Princeton University
Princeton University
Partnership
Princeton University supports you with unlimited publishing in high-impact open access journals without article publishing charges (APCs), making it easier to share your work with the world.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If confirmed, the APC will be paid by the partnership upon acceptance.
Find the best journal for your researchSee all journals list
If the publishing agreement between your institution and Frontiers is under renewal or revision, standard publishing rates may apply. Coverage applies to articles accepted during the active agreement period. Please contact your library for the latest status.