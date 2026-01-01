Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Rhein-Waal) supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Authors must include the following funding statement in German or English "We acknowledge support by the Open Access Publication Fund of Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences."

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library .