Universität Erfurt / University of Erfurt supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The publication of articles in Open Access journals can be supported by the Publication Fund of the University of Erfurt with up to EUR 2000 incl. VAT. The prerequisite is that an application for funding is submitted before publication. It is best to contact the publication fund (etc@uni-erfurt.de) at an early stage.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library via etc@uni-erfurt.de.