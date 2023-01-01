University of Arizona partnership

As part of the University of Arizona’s support in making research more widely available, the UA Libraries held an institutional partnership trial agreement with Frontiers, enabling UA-affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 7.5% membership discount on article publishing charges (APCs) until the end of 2019.



This collaboration has now been further formalized and extended, and starting in 2020, UA-affiliated corresponding authors, when publishing in any of Frontiers’ (currently) over 110 journals (which are all fully open access), will enjoy a 10% membership discount on APCs. This new agreement is effective March 1st, 2020.



The power of open access

As one of the world's leading open access publishers, we believe in the transformative power of open science. Articles published with us are free and permanently accessible worldwide - so anyone can benefit from the discoveries, not just a selection of researchers.

Your article will be freely and permanently available immediately after publication, ensuring maximum reach, impact, and visibility.

More scientists can read the results of your research, including the wider public unable to access the information because they lack a subscription.

Open access improves the quality of your research through open, transparent, and reproducible practices made available to a global audience.

Are you a University of Arizona author?

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submission process to ensure authors can submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership, you need to ensure:

affiliated authors must submit their article as the corresponding author.

affiliated authors must submit their articles using the university email for verification purposes.

For more information on this agreement, please see the trial agreement blog post and/or contact open-access@email.arizona.edu.

Not a University of Arizona-affiliated author?

