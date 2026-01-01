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University of Essex

Submit your research

Partnership

University of Essex supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

  • You are affiliated with the institution

  • You are the corresponding author

Please ensure you complete this form to request funding from the University of Essex on or before submission. For UKRI-funded authors, please also make sure you provide your grant information.

Webpage for more information: https://library.essex.ac.uk/open-research/open-access-publishing

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at oapublish@essex.ac.uk.

How to submit under this partnership?

  • 1

    Registration

    Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.

  • 2

    Submission

    Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.

    In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.

    Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.

  • 3

    Eligibility check

    Frontiers will verify your eligibility.

  • 4

    Confirmation

    If your eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid by your university upon acceptance.

Find the best journal for your research

Join a community of researchers publishing in any of our 228 open-access journals.

See all journals list