University of Essex supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Please ensure you complete this form to request funding from the University of Essex on or before submission. For UKRI-funded authors, please also make sure you provide your grant information. Webpage for more information: https://library.essex.ac.uk/open-research/open-access-publishing

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at oapublish@essex.ac.uk.