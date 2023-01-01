The University of Helsinki has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This means the University of Helsinki will be covering article processing charges for corresponding authors affiliated with the university, including HU Central Hospital, in any of the Frontiers journals.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.



Are you a researcher at the University of Helsinki? Here is what the agreement means for you:

As a leading open access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to improve support for researchers publishing open access. We work to:

reduce administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.

release authors from some/all responsibility for article processing charges (APCs) - contact your institution or librarian for full details.

simplify the submissions process to ensure authors are able to submit their work quickly and easily with step-by-step support.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

the Frontiers journals to which you are submitting are JUFO Classification 1, 2, or 3.

an affiliated University of Helsinki author is the corresponding author.

the corresponding author uses their @helsinki.fi email address.

only A-type articles are covered (Clinical Trial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Original Research, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Study Protocol, Technology and Code, Registered Report).

For more information, contact hulib-apc@helsinki.fi

Not an affiliated University of Helsinki author?

The Frontiers institutional partnerships program collaborates with over 600 institutions across the world. To learn more about our agreements and partnerships, check out our page.



Terms and Conditions

The institution may pay the full APC and receive a 10% discount when the eligibility criteria are met.

