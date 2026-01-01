University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

Funding is only available to affiliated members of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ljubljana.

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library .