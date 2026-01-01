University of Notre Dame supports researchers with partial or full coverage of article publishing charges (APCs) in high-impact journals, making your research instantly accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Are you eligible?

To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You are affiliated with the institution

You are the corresponding author

The corresponding author must use a Notre Dame email address

Webpage for more information: https://libguides.library.nd.edu/open-access-publishing-notredame/oa-publishing-fee-discounts

Note: Final approval is determined by your institution. If you want to confirm your eligibility before submitting, please contact your library at hl-oa-publishing-list@nd.edu.