To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:

You list the University of Padua as your first (primary) affiliation and submit using your institutional email address ending in @unipd.it

You are the corresponding author

You are affiliated with the institution

After editorial acceptance, the University of Padua and Frontiers will verify your eligibility.

Once eligibility has been confirmed, the University of Padua will cover 50% of the APC. The corresponding author will be invoiced directly for the remaining 50%.

Learn more about Institutional Open Access publishing agreements and open science at the University of Padua.

Authors can request assistance from the University Library System’s Support Service through the Library Helpline.