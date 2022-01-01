Kamila co-founded Frontiers with the vision to make research openly and widely available for the benefit of humanity.﻿

Kamila obtained a MSc in Psychology from the Technical University Berlin and completed her Master’s thesis at the Max-Planck Institute for Brain Research, Germany in 2003. She obtained an award-winning PhD degree in Neuroscience at the EPFL, Switzerland. During her postdoctoral studies at the EPFL she co-developed the 'Intense World Theory of Autism', which proposes that autism results from a 'super-brain' that perceives, absorbs, and feels too much – causing autistic people to withdraw from an overly intense world. The theory resonated beyond the research community, featuring in popular science magazines and documentaries, and published as a book, The boy who felt too much, in 2018. She was named a L’HEBDO Forum 100 personality, a finalist for the 2016 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Award and the 2017 EU Prize for Women Innovators, and a Special Prize Winner at the Vaud International Business Awards in 2021.