National publishing agreements

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders to improve the ways researchers are supported when publishing open access. Organizations can become institutional members via individual agreements or (national) consortium agreements. Details of each consortium agreement, including information for authors, can be found below via the organization's name.

Consortium-wide as well as individual institutional agreements simplify the process for authors wishing to publish in Frontiers' journals and help contribute to the growing number of research articles that are openly available to all. For more details, institutions can get in touch with their consortium or email institutions@frontiersin.org.

National and consortium agreements

Frontiers pioneered fully transparent, national agreements for open access publishing for research organizations and their researchers. If they have not done so already, institutions can become members by joining the applicable (national) consortium agreement.