Ensure accountability: human oversight in AI-assisted research

This principle is part of the BE WISE framework of human oversight in AI-assisted research. Together, the six principles define how researchers retain responsibility when using AI tools, by using active judgement, documentation, transparency, and ethical care.

Here, we focus on what it means to ensure accountability in practice.

Why it matters:

Regardless of which tools are used to produce the work, the human is ultimately responsible. AI use does not diminish individual accountability for research outputs - including their accuracy, integrity, and consequences.

Ensure accountability: best practice

Do not delegate scientific judgement, ethical determinations, authorship decisions, or acceptance/rejection decisions to an AI tool.

If an AI-assisted error is discovered before or after publication, you are responsible for correcting the record through appropriate channels (erratum, corrigendum, retraction, or direct communication).

For high-impact AI use, document explicitly which decisions were yours and which outputs were AI-generated, so accountability is unambiguous.

Escalate when appropriate. If you are uncertain whether an AI-assisted workflow is acceptable, consult your supervisor, institutional research integrity officer, ethics board, or the journal's editorial office before proceeding.

Verification methods reference table

Output type Verification method Outcome Citation/reference Look up the DOI; read the abstract; confirm author, title, year, journal match You have confirmed the source exists and says what the AI claims Statistical claim Re-run the calculation using code (not text-based AI); check against raw data You have independently reproduced the number Code Run on test data with known outcomes; review logic line-by-line; test edge cases The code produces correct results on cases where you know the answer Factual claim Check against primary source or authoritative reference You have found an independent, trustworthy source that confirms it Interpretation Regenerate 2–3 times; check for stability; apply devil's advocate critique The interpretation is robust across re-runs and survives adversarial challenge Consistency check Manually verify each flagged inconsistency against the manuscript Every AI-identified issue exists where the AI says it does

Explore the BE WISE framework