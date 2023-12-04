Ensure accountability: human oversight in AI-assisted research

Be transparent
This principle is part of the BE WISE framework of human oversight in AI-assisted research. Together, the six principles define how researchers retain responsibility when using AI tools, by using active judgement, documentation, transparency, and ethical care.
Here, we focus on what it means to ensure accountability in practice.
Regardless of which tools are used to produce the work, the human is ultimately responsible. AI use does not diminish individual accountability for research outputs - including their accuracy, integrity, and consequences.
Do not delegate scientific judgement, ethical determinations, authorship decisions, or acceptance/rejection decisions to an AI tool.
If an AI-assisted error is discovered before or after publication, you are responsible for correcting the record through appropriate channels (erratum, corrigendum, retraction, or direct communication).
For high-impact AI use, document explicitly which decisions were yours and which outputs were AI-generated, so accountability is unambiguous.
Escalate when appropriate. If you are uncertain whether an AI-assisted workflow is acceptable, consult your supervisor, institutional research integrity officer, ethics board, or the journal's editorial office before proceeding.
Output type
Verification method
Outcome
Citation/reference
Look up the DOI; read the abstract; confirm author, title, year, journal match
You have confirmed the source exists and says what the AI claims
Statistical claim
Re-run the calculation using code (not text-based AI); check against raw data
You have independently reproduced the number
Code
Run on test data with known outcomes; review logic line-by-line; test edge cases
The code produces correct results on cases where you know the answer
Factual claim
Check against primary source or authoritative reference
You have found an independent, trustworthy source that confirms it
Interpretation
Regenerate 2–3 times; check for stability; apply devil's advocate critique
The interpretation is robust across re-runs and survives adversarial challenge
Consistency check
Manually verify each flagged inconsistency against the manuscript
Every AI-identified issue exists where the AI says it does