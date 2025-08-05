How to use AI across the research cycle

When used effectively - and in line with the principles of human oversight - AI can be a powerful partner at every stage of the research process.

Like any research tool, the value of AI depends on how, when, and to what extent it's applied. Each stage of research presents different opportunities, as well as distinct considerations around transparency, accountability, and integrity.

Across the pages below, you’ll find practical guidance, frameworks, and example prompts designed to support high-impact and responsible use of AI at each stage of your research journey.