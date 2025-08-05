You are helping me prevent mistakes during data collection by turning our method into two practical tools:

(1) a simple checklist everyone can follow the same way, and (2) a deviation log to record anything that goes off-plan so we can explain it later.

Method summary (no sensitive info): [paste]

Output:

1. Protocol checklist: step-by-step checklist with Must (critical) and Should (recommended) steps, plus common mistakes to avoid.

2. Deviation log template: a table with columns for date, step, what changed, why, potential impact, what we did, who approved/owned it.

Rules: Don’t invent study details. If something is missing, write TBD and list the question I need to answer.