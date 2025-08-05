High-impact AI in submission, revision and post-publication

Study design and research governance
The guidance below highlights impactful applications of AI during submission, revision and post-publication with practical considerations and prompt templates you can copy and paste to adapt to your own needs.
Aim: Respond and share more effectively and make your work easier for others to trust and reuse.
Prepare a reproducibility pack: data, code, environment details, documentation, reporting standard alignment.
Cross check journal policies and author guides for the journal you are planning to submit to.
Find a scope match journal.
Draft structured reviewer responses that clearly state what changed and where.
Create plain-language summaries that keep the message accurate, cautious, and accessible.
Confidentiality first: don’t paste confidential manuscripts, reviewer reports, or unpublished content tools that are unauthorized for that data.
Ensure responses match what you actually did - AI can polish wording, but you own the substance and accuracy.
Record whether AI influenced study design, analysis choices, interpretation or wording of key claims, and what you verified.
📑 Copy and paste prompt: scope match and journal shortlist
Help me find journals that are a good scope match based on a public-facing summary (no confidential text).
My paper (non-confidential):
- One-sentence contribution: [paste]
- Field(s): [paste]
- Study type: [RCT/observational/methods/qualitative/etc.]
- Population/data type (broad): [paste]
- Key keywords (6–10): [paste]
- What it is NOT about (to avoid mismatch): [paste]
Constraints (optional):
- Open access required? [yes/no]
- Speed/format priorities: [e.g. rapid, data note, methods]
- Any exclusions: [e.g. avoid mega-journals]
Output:
- A shortlist of 8–12 journals with a one-line ‘why it fits’ for each
- For each: likely article type fit + any immediate scope red flags
- A short ranking rubric I can use to choose (scope fit, audience, methods fit, transparency requirements)
Rules:
- Use only publicly available journal information; don’t assume acceptance likelihood.
- If you’re uncertain about fit, label it ‘Needs scope check’ and explain what to verify.