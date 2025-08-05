High-impact AI in visualization and images

Review the following figure (description and/or image).

1. Briefly state the main message the figure appears to communicate.

2. Identify any risks of misinterpretation related to axes (truncation, inconsistent scales, inappropriate scale type), aspect ratio, colour use (contrast, gradient meaning, accessibility), legend clarity, overplotting, or omitted uncertainty.

3. Flag any elements that could unintentionally exaggerate, downplay, or imply causation beyond the data.

4. Check whether uncertainty, sample size (n), and definitions of error bars are clearly visible.

5. List the top five specific, practical fixes that would improve clarity and integrity without changing the meaning of the data.

Do not suggest altering the underlying data, statistical analysis, or results. Focus only on presentation quality, transparency, and interpretability.