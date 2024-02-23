How Frontiers safeguards the research you fund

Free webinar for Nordic librarians, library directors and consortia leaders

Open access publishing rest on trust. Join us for a short, practical look at how every manuscript published through Frontiers is checked, reviewed and signed off, and where qualified people, not software, make the decisions.

Quality and integrity, made visible

Paper mills and publication pressure are real concerns for institutions. We will walk through the four stages of the article journey, from 40+ automated intake checks to final sign-off by an independent Chief Editor, and show that Research Topics receive the same central oversight as every other submission.

Your questions, answered live

Half of the hour is open Q&A. Bring your questions on Nordic priorities, APC incentives versus quality control, and national evaluation registers.

What you will take away

See how integrity checks and editorial independence work in practice.

Understand what Frontiers does when something goes wrong, in line with COPE guidelines.

Raise your questions directly with our Research Integrity and Peer Review teams.

Registration details

Who? University librarians, library directors, open access officers and consortia leaders in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland

When? Tuesday 10 November 2026, 11:00–12:00 CET

Where? Online. The joining link is sent after registration.

Questions before you register?