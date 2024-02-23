Safeguarding scientific merit & research integrity: the article journey at Frontiers

Free webinar for Nordic researchers, authors, editors and reviewers

Your name stays on the scientific record. Join us to see exactly what happens to your manuscript after you submit: who checks it, who reviews it, and who makes the final decision. You will see why you can submit to Frontiers with confidence.

What the checks mean for you

Every submission passes automated and human integrity checks that protect your authorship and your reputation. Independent academic editors judge your work on its scientific merit.

See our interactive peer review in action

You will explore the collaborative review portal, where authors and reviewers work through a structured dialogue, and explain how reviewer and editor names appear on the published paper. Then ask us anything in the live Q&A.

What you will take away

Know what happens at each stage of submission.

See how interactive review works and what to expect as an author or reviewer.

Learn how Frontiers protects the credibility of your published work.

Registration details

Who? Researchers, authors, editors and reviewers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland

When? Wednesday 11 November 2026, 16:00–17:00 CET

Where? Online. The joining link is sent after registration.

Questions before you register?