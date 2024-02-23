How Frontiers safeguards the research you fund

Free webinar for South African librarians, library directors and SANLiC consortium members

Open access publishing rests on trust. Join us for a short, practical look at how every manuscript published through Frontiers is checked, reviewed and signed off, and where qualified people, not software, make the decisions.

Quality and integrity, made visible

Paper mills and publication pressure are real concerns for institutions. We will walk through the four stages of the article journey, from 40+ automated intake checks to final sign-off by an independent Chief Editor and show that Research Topics receive the same central oversight as every other submission.

Bring your questions on research integrity, how quality control works alongside open access publishing, and how Frontiers responds to integrity concerns.

Registration details

Who? SANLiC consortia leaders and member institutions

When? Tuesday 10 November 2026, 15:00–16:00 SAST (14:00–15:00 CET)

Where? Online. The joining link is sent after registration.

What you will take away

See how integrity checks and editorial independence work in practice.

Understand what Frontiers does when something goes wrong, in line with COPE guidelines.

Raise your questions directly with our Research Integrity and Peer Review teams.

Hear a short update on the new Frontiers–SANLiC agreement and how eligible institutions can join.

Our team

Daniele Atzeni, Account Development Specialist

Anke Beck, Head of External Affairs, Europe

Laura Bonald, Consortia Key Account Manager

Priyanka Chandi, Research Integrity Manager

Eleonora Colangelo, Policy Lead

Suzanne Hurrell, Senior Peer Review Specialist

Maria Kowalczuk, Research Integrity Auditing Manager

Paola Morelli, Journal Portfolio Manager

A new route to publish with Frontiers

Frontiers and SANLiC have agreed a national framework for open access publishing for eligible SANLiC member institutions, the first SANLiC partnership with a fully open access publisher. Participating universities, research councils and government research institutions get a streamlined route to publish in Frontiers’ full journal portfolio at no cost to individual authors, with invoicing and payments handled centrally by the consortium. Institutions can join before the end of 2026. Those joining before year end also gain access to Frontiers’ FAIR² Data Management offering.

Questions before you register?