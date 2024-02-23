How your manuscript is protected at Frontiers

Free webinar for researchers, authors, editors and reviewers at SANLiC member institutions

Your name stays on the scientific record. Join us to see exactly what happens to your manuscript after you submit: who checks it, who reviews it, and who makes the final decision. You will see why you can submit to Frontiers with confidence.

Every submission passes automated and human integrity checks that protect your authorship and your reputation. Independent academic editors judge your work on its scientific merit

You will explore the collaborative review portal, where authors and reviewers work through a structured dialogue, and explain how reviewer and editor names appear on the published paper. Then ask us anything in the live Q&A.

Registration details

Who? Researchers, authors, editors and reviewers at SANLiC member institutions in South Africa

When? Wednesday 11 November 2026, 15:00–16:00 SAST (14:00–15:00 CET)

Where? Online. The joining link is sent after registration.

Our team

Daniele Atzeni, Account Development Specialist

Anke Beck, Head of External Affairs, Europe

Laura Bonald, Consortia Key Account Manager

Priyanka Chandi, Research Integrity Manager

Eleonora Colangelo, Policy Lead

Suzanne Hurrell, Senior Peer Review Specialist

Maria Kowalczuk, Research Integrity Auditing Manager

Paola Morelli, Journal Portfolio Manager

What you will take away

Know what happens at each stage after submission.

See how interactive review works and what to expect as an author or reviewer.

Learn how Frontiers protects the credibility of your published work.

Hear how the new Frontiers–SANLiC agreement can support your publishing, with no costs to you as an author at participating institutions.

Publishing with Frontiers through SANLiC

Frontiers and SANLiC have agreed a national framework for open access publishing for eligible SANLiC member institutions. At participating universities, research councils and government research institutions, publication fees are paid by the institution and handled centrally by the consortium, so there is no cost to individual authors. Institutions can join before the end of 2026, with participation effective from 1 November 2026. Ask your library whether your institution is taking part.

Questions before you register?