From rankings to resilience: a case study in building a One Health department

When a department climbs into the top 40 globally in a major ranking, it is tempting to treat that moment as the achievement. But rankings are outcomes of long term strategic and organizational growth.

In 2023, the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Bari was ranked 36th worldwide in veterinary research. For Prof. Nicola Decaro, former Head of the Department, the milestone is less a destination than a data point, one indicator of deeper structural changes that have been underway for years.

“We’re very pleased with this result,” Decaro says. “It stems almost entirely from the department’s scientific output and speaks to the quality of our researchers.”

Yet he is quick to move beyond the number itself. Rankings may validate performance, but they do not build laboratories, attract PhD candidates, integrate disciplines, or prepare researchers for artificial intelligence and funding uncertainty. Those require deliberate system-building.

As universities across Europe and beyond navigate shifting funding models, interdisciplinary mandates, AI integration, and increasing scrutiny of research impact, the Bari experience offers a useful case study. What does it actually take to build a department that is not only visible in rankings, but structurally resilient?

Key takeaways

Rankings reflect underlying systems. They do not create them.

Sustained research performance depends on international networks and industry collaboration.

Interdisciplinarity requires infrastructure, not just rhetoric.

AI integration must include department-wide literacy and training.

Regional clinical engagement strengthens research ecosystems.

Accreditation and teaching quality demand investment equal to research output.

Funding resilience requires diversification beyond temporary national programs.

Research output is the foundation, but not the whole structure

If rankings are an outcome, what produces them?

“Our strongest point is certainly scientific output, because we have researchers who publish internationally in journals with a high impact factor,” Decaro explains.

Many faculty members are also listed among the Stanford World’s Top 2% Scientists, reflecting global citation impact. But publications alone do not explain sustained momentum.

The department’s trajectory has also depended on:

International research collaborations

Two PhD programs with strong global networks

Active recruitment of international PhD candidates

Industry partnerships with pharmaceutical companies

“Thanks to our publications, pharmaceutical companies contact our colleagues to develop partnerships that bring funds to the department and to the University of Bari,” he says.

This blend of scholarly visibility and private-sector collaboration illustrates a broader lesson for research-intensive departments: impact ecosystems are cumulative, where publications attract partnerships, partnerships fund infrastructure, and infrastructure supports new research.

At the same time, Decaro acknowledges areas that require further development. Technology transfer remains a work in progress. “We need to train faculty, technical-administrative staff, and PhD students on the challenges related to technology transfer, particularly regarding which ideas and discoveries are patentable and which are not.”

Structural resilience requires identifying weaknesses, not just celebrating strengths.

One Health as infrastructure, not slogan

If research output forms the base, One Health provides the strategic framework shaping the department’s future. One Health recognizes that animal, human, and environmental health are interconnected. At Bari, this principle is being built into the department’s spaces and structures, not just its language.

The department is building a new One Health Center, funded through Italy’s “Departments of Excellence” initiative, which allocated approximately €7.5 million to support academic recruitment and infrastructure development . The objective is not just additional laboratory space but to promote interdisciplinarity.

“Above all, it will enable truly interdisciplinary research, which represents the future, because cross-pollination of knowledge is vital in scientific research,” Decaro says. “Science doesn’t only need scientists. It also needs philosophers, sociologists, historians.”

The Center will include advanced laboratories, dedicated teaching areas, and residences for visiting professors. Housing visiting scholars may seem like a practical detail, but it signals a deeper commitment to sustained collaboration rather than short-term exchange.

The facility is also intended to deepen integration with colleagues in human medicine, particularly around infectious and parasitic diseases. “These partnerships already exist, but the One Health Center will represent the highest level of integration with the human medicine sector,” he explains.

The broader lesson is clear. Interdisciplinarity requires investment in shared spaces, shared governance, and shared research agendas.

Preparing for AI, not just adopting it

Artificial intelligence is another important consideration.

“We’re working on how to apply artificial intelligence in our research,” Decaro says. “We also plan to launch a department-wide training program on the implications of AI and how to leverage it not only in teaching but also in research.”

This approach moves beyond experimentation with tools. It instead emphasizes AI literacy and institutional adaptation. AI integration is not confined to computational specialists any longer, it becomes part of the department’s educational model.

For research institutions globally, the challenge is similar. How do you integrate AI responsibly while maintaining methodological rigor? The Bari strategy suggests that structured training and cross-disciplinary engagement are essential.

Regional responsibility and applied impact

Global visibility must coexist with local responsibility. The department operates a veterinary hospital with specialist services and an emergency department, maintains agreements with municipalities for stray animal care, manages the regional wildlife observatory, and runs a sea turtle clinic that treats between 350 and 400 turtles annually.

“We are deeply rooted in the region,” Decaro says.

The creation of the One Health Center is expected to expand collaboration with human medicine in areas such as infectious and parasitic diseases. In this sense, research and regional service reinforce one another.

Applied engagement, from wildlife care to public health education, strengthens the research ecosystem by ensuring a continuous connection between laboratory work and real-world challenges.

Internationalization as daily practice

Internationalization is often treated as a strategic objective. In Bari’s case, it is operationalized across both research and teaching. Collaborations include work with the NIH on animal coronaviruses transmissible to humans and funding from the Wellcome Trust to control vectors of human-transmissible diseases.

Teaching partnerships span institutions in Budapest and Tirana, with ongoing faculty mobility programs hosting visiting professors from Australia and Hong Kong.

Doctoral recruitment has broadened geographically, with students arriving from Greece, Portugal, Brazil, Central Africa, and the Maghreb region.

One reflection stands out for Decaro. He notes that students from across the world live and study together in complete harmony, which he sees as an important message of peace.

Internationalization, in this context, is not just about the numbers. It shapes the culture of the institution.

Accreditation and teaching quality

Research performance does not automatically translate into teaching excellence. In autumn 2023, the department’s degree program received accreditation from the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, following extensive evaluation of clinical case volume, teaching facilities, instructional materials, and skills labs.

“It was one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had to overcome,” Decaro says. “We cleared it with flying colors.”

The process required infrastructure upgrades and curricular improvements. The experience underscores another broader lesson: Sustainable reputation requires parallel investment in research and education, either alone is not enough.

Looking ahead, Decaro adds that in five years veterinary medicine in Bari should be recognized “not only for the excellence of its research, but also of its teaching, particularly in terms of time-to-degree, an area where we definitely need to improve.”

Acknowledging areas for growth is part of long-term resilience.

Funding after the “research high”

Like many European institutions, the department benefited from Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which injected significant funding into research.

“We’re coming out of a kind of ‘research high’ driven in part by the PNRR,” Decaro says. “The question now is how to move forward once PNRR funding ends.”

Future stability will depend on expanding European grant capture, sustaining private-sector partnerships, and leveraging international collaborations. Temporary funding surges can catalyze growth but converting them into durable systems is the real challenge.

A broader lesson

The Bari case suggests that rankings follow structure, not the other way around.

Durable academic reputation rests on:

Consistent research output

International doctoral and research networks

Embedded interdisciplinarity

AI literacy and institutional adaptation

Regional engagement

Accreditation rigor

Funding diversification

For institutions navigating similar transitions toward One Health integration, AI adoption, and funding uncertainty, the lesson is clear: build systems that outlast metrics because the numbers may fluctuate but the foundations must not.