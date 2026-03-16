What do journal editors do? A guide for researchers

When you submit a manuscript to an academic journal, its scientific evaluation is controlled almost entirely by other researchers. Publisher workflows and industry standards govern peer review, but the people assessing your work are working scientists. They volunteer their expertise to evaluate, improve, and ultimately decide what gets published.

Understanding who these people are and how they work can change the way you approach the submission and peer review process . It can help you interpret decisions, respond more effectively to feedback, and see where editorial work fits within the broader research ecosystem.

What is a journal editor?

A journal editor is a researcher appointed to a journal's editorial board based on their seniority, expertise, and publication record. Their primary role is to safeguard scientific quality, fairness, and research integrity throughout the peer review process.

Paying or incentivizing editors per accepted article creates a conflict of interest, which is why Frontiers, like many publishers, chooses not to. Their motivation is professional, not financial: they shape the direction of their field, mentor other researchers, and uphold the standards they believe in. This distinction matters because it means editorial decisions are driven by scientific merit, not commercial incentives.

Most editors hold positions at recognized academic institutions. They are active researchers themselves, which means they understand the pressures of publishing from both sides of the process.

How editorial boards are structured

Academic journals typically organize their editorial teams in a hierarchy designed to distribute expertise and decision-making across the research community.

At many publishers, including Frontiers, this structure looks like the following.

Field chief editors lead the journal as a whole. They define its overall scope, build the research community around it, and oversee quality standards across all sections. These are internationally recognized researchers with broad disciplinary knowledge and extensive editorial experience.

Specialty chief editors lead individual sections within a journal, each representing a focused research community. They recruit and support the editors who handle day-to-day manuscript decisions, and they act as the escalation point when difficult cases arise. They are typically full professors with deep expertise in their area.

Associate editors are the researchers most likely to handle your manuscript directly. They assess submissions, invite reviewers, oversee the peer review discussion, and make the final decision on acceptance. They are recognized researchers, usually at associate professor level or above, with strong publication records in peer-reviewed journals.

This layered structure exists so that every manuscript is assessed by someone with relevant expertise, and so that no single individual bears sole responsibility for editorial standards.

What happens to your manuscript after submission?

Knowing the steps your paper goes through can help you understand the timeline and make sense of the feedback you receive.

Initial assessment

The handling editor (usually an associate editor) first evaluates whether your manuscript is scientifically sound and suitable for peer review. This is not a full review, but it is a scientific screening. The editor assesses fit with the journal's scope, baseline methodological rigor, and compliance with reporting and ethical standards.

At Frontiers, a paper may be recommended for immediate rejection at this stage based on objective errors, poor quality, or ethical concerns. Rejection is not based on perceived novelty or impact.

Reviewer selection and invitation

If the manuscript passes initial assessment, the handling editor identifies and invites peer reviewers. This goes far beyond an administrative task. It requires field awareness, sensitivity to conflicts of interest, and a sense of who can assess the work fairly and competently. Strong reviewer selection often determines the quality of the entire review process.

Reviewers may come from the editor's own network, from the journal's editorial board, or from the wider research community. The goal is to find reviewers whose expertise closely matches the subject matter of your paper.

Peer review and discussion

Once reviewers submit their reports, many journals facilitate a structured discussion between authors and reviewers. At Frontiers, this uniquely takes the form of an interactive review forum where you can respond to reviewer comments directly and clarify points of disagreement.

The handling editor mediates this process, and their interpretive role here is central. Reviewer reports are rarely identical in tone or emphasis, so the editor must weigh the seriousness of each concern, identify where reviewers agree or diverge, separate critical methodological flaws from differences in opinion, and determine whether revisions can realistically address the issues raised.

If reviewers disagree with each other, the editor may invite additional reviewers or step in to assess the situation. Their role is to ensure that decisions are based on scientific merit and fair evaluation, not on personal preference or bias.

Final decision

Once all substantive concerns have been addressed, the handling editor makes the final decision. This decision reflects both reviewer input and editorial judgement. Before endorsing publication, they confirm that:

scientific validity is supported

reviewer concerns have been adequately addressed

ethical and reporting standards are met

If the editor believes the manuscript does not meet publication standards despite revision, they may recommend rejection to the specialty chief editor.

What editors look for in a manuscript

While every field has its own standards, editors generally assess manuscripts against a consistent set of criteria:

Scientific validity: Are the methods sound? Are the conclusions supported by the data?

Scope and relevance: Does the paper fit within the journal and section it was submitted to?

Ethical standards: Does the research meet established ethical and reporting requirements?

Clarity and completeness: Is the manuscript well written, clearly structured, and complete?

It is worth noting what editors are typically not asked to judge. At Frontiers, for example, decisions are grounded in scientific validity and methodological soundness rather than predicted impact. The focus is on whether the science is sound, not whether it is groundbreaking.

What editors are not responsible for

It is equally useful to understand the boundaries of the editorial role. Editors do not replicate analyses, rewrite manuscripts for authors, or make decisions independent of peer input. Their role is evaluative and supervisory. They ensure the process runs fairly and that the outcome meets defined standards, but the scientific and written quality of the manuscript remains your responsibility as an author.

This distinction helps set realistic expectations. Peer review is a collaborative process, but it is not a manuscript development service. The clearer and more complete your submission, the more productive the editorial process will be.

Why editorial transparency matters

Some journals publish the names of handling editors and reviewers alongside accepted articles. This practice promotes accountability on both sides of the process. Editors and reviewers know their contributions are visible, and authors can see who assessed their work.

Editorial boards are also publicly listed on journal websites, along with members' publication credentials. This allows you to evaluate whether a journal's editors have genuine expertise in your area before you submit.

Transparency in editorial decision-making also means that authority is distributed across the research community rather than concentrated in a single individual. Qualified experts within a field collectively shape its scientific direction.

How to work effectively with editors

Understanding the editor's perspective can help you navigate peer review more productively.

Choose the right journal and section . A well-targeted submission saves time for everyone. If your paper falls outside a section's scope, it may be desk-rejected or transferred, adding weeks to your timeline.

Respond to reviewer comments constructively . When you respond to feedback, you are not only addressing reviewers. You are demonstrating to an editor that concerns have been taken seriously and resolved rigorously. Clear, structured responses that distinguish between agreement, clarification, and reasoned disagreement make an editor's decision easier.

Be transparent about limitations . Editors value honesty about what a study can and cannot show. Overstating conclusions is one of the most common reasons for extended revision cycles.

Respect the timeline. Editors are researchers too. They are managing their own labs, teaching loads, and writing alongside their editorial responsibilities. Timely responses to revision requests help keep the process moving.

Editorial work as part of your academic development

Understanding the editorial process is also useful if you are considering editorial service yourself. Serving as a reviewer, and later as an editor, develops critical evaluation skills, awareness of disciplinary standards, familiarity with research integrity processes, and broader professional networks.

Seeing editorial work as part of the research ecosystem, rather than as an external gatekeeping function, provides a more accurate picture of how scholarly communication operates. Many editors describe the role as one of the most rewarding ways to contribute to their field beyond their own research.

Key takeaways