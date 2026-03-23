Next generation nutrition science: a new chapter in sustainable food systems

Nutrition science faces a pivotal moment as we enter the last 5 years of the 15-year timeline of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The challenges of food security, dietary health, and environmental sustainability are deeply interconnected, and the research agenda is shifting to reflect that complexity. Siloed approaches, whether focused on single nutrients, isolated policy levers, or narrow populations, are giving way to systems-level thinking that treats food as part of a broader web of trade, technology, ecology, and human behavior.

A recent agenda-setting article published in Frontiers in Nutrition, "Goals in Nutrition Science 2025–2030," outlines the priorities where research, evidence translation, and governance need to move in concert. Led by Field Chief Editor Johannes le Coutre and co-authored together with the journal’s Specialty Chief Editors, the piece sets the stage for the next 5 years of nutrition science, highlighting the core priorities and challenges for the research community. This summary of those priorities illustrates why they matter for anyone working in nutrition, public health, food systems, and related fields.

Treat food security and resilience as a complex systems challenge

Food security is not a one dimensional problem. It is described best as a complex adaptive system, where outcomes depend on feedback loops, shocks, and how the system is organized. The study emphasizes resilience principles such as diversity, redundancy, adaptive governance, and equity, together with the reduction of brittle dependencies by simplifying unnecessary complexity (what the authors call "innovation by subtraction").

Why this matters for researchers: If the system is fragile, even well-designed innovations can fail under disruption. Resilience is what keeps nutrition outcomes stable when conditions change, and it should be a design criterion, not an afterthought.

How trade and policy shape diets and nutrition outcomes

Trade barriers and tariffs can change diets by raising prices and shifting consumption through income and substitution effects. The agenda also notes that "de-globalization" can push food systems in different directions: sometimes toward less healthy outcomes if domestic ultra-processing expands under weak governance, but also toward healthier shifts depending on policy and context.

Why this matters for researchers: Nutrition policy does not sit in isolation. Trade and regulatory choices can quickly reshape what people can access and afford, making cross-disciplinary awareness essential for anyone designing dietary interventions or food policy research.

Diversify diets while managing risk

The rise of plant-based alternatives represents a meaningful dietary shift, but the agenda flags important risks with these opportunities: potential nutrient gaps (notably in some milk alternatives) and the importance of safety monitoring for contaminants such as heavy metals and mycotoxins.

Why this matters for researchers: Diet diversification can support sustainability and consumer choice, but only if nutritional adequacy and safety keep pace with innovation. Researchers have a role in building the evidence base that regulators and consumers need.

Build nutrition knowledge that includes Indigenous foods

Indigenous foods (ethnofoods) may help improve micronutrient intake and strengthen food security in remote communities. At the same time, the agenda describes real constraints: limited analytical capacity, access issues, and rules around access and benefit sharing (such as the Nagoya Protocol) that can impact the generation of nutrient composition data.

Why this matters for researchers: Expanding the evidence base beyond a narrow set of foods can improve nutrition relevance globally, but it must be done within ethical and legal frameworks that respect communities. This is both a scientific and a governance challenge.

Move ultra-processed foods from debate to a measurable, actionable agenda

The article describes a major shift toward treating food processing itself, such as via the NOVA classification, as a central focus for research and policy, not only individual nutrients. It calls for better surveillance and translation into policy tools such as warning labels, fiscal measures, and procurement restrictions.

Why this matters for researchers: If processing patterns are driving health risk, nutrition science needs methods and policies that can keep up at population scale. Classification systems, surveillance tools, and policy evaluation frameworks all need further development.

Mitigate micro- and nanoplastics contamination in food

Exposure routes for micro- and nanoplastics are widespread, and the agenda argues for action on contamination. Practical mitigation approaches include filtration, centrifugation, adsorption, and substitution. Critically, the authors call for embedding measurements into food safety systems, including HACCP.

Why this matters for researchers: This reflects a broader theme across the agenda: emerging risks must be handled with real operational tools, not just lab findings. Integrating new hazards into existing safety frameworks is where science meets practice.

Build the missing "big data" layer for AI and better guidance

Nutrition has been lagging behind other fields in AI adoption, and the paper argues this is largely because the field lacks a foundational big-data layer: precise, comprehensive chemical composition data for foods. Without it, scalable pattern recognition and AI-supported insight remain out of reach.

Why this matters for researchers: The best algorithms cannot produce reliable, generalizable nutrition insights without high-quality food composition data. Building this infrastructure is a prerequisite for the field’s AI ambitions.

Translating precision nutrition into clinical application

Precision nutrition is shifting dietary science from generic guidelines to data-driven, individualized strategies. Integrating multi-omics, clinical data, and lifestyle factors explains why people respond differently to the same foods. AI and wearable technologies are accelerating this transition. The goal is to ensure that dietary recommendations are effective for individuals beyond controlled settings, reflecting personal and local contexts.

Why this matters for researchers: Researchers should shift from data collection to mechanistic understanding by connecting omics data to causal biological processes and health outcomes. Study designs should integrate longitudinal data, diverse populations, social and environmental determinants, and real-world contexts. Translating findings into clinically actionable insights is key. Those who bridge data science, biology, and application will shape the future of nutrition research.

Push microbiome research findings toward causality

Microbiome research has generated a wealth of associations, but the agenda calls for standardized methods, validated biomarkers, and harmonized repositories so the field can move toward causation and clinically meaningful endpoints.

Why this matters for researchers: Translation requires confidence. Shared standards and endpoints are what make results comparable and usable across studies, and the field needs them to move from promising correlations to actionable evidence.

Act on brain health, long COVID, and drug-driven dietary changes

The brain health field elevates long COVID as an urgent research priority and emphasizes the need for well-powered, mechanistically informed trials. It also highlights the rapid growth of GLP-1 receptor agonists and their implications for eating behaviors and potential nutrition risks, including micronutrient deficiencies.

Why this matters for researchers: Major population-level health shifts and new therapies can change eating patterns and nutrition risk profiles faster than the evidence base usually catches up. Proactive research design matters here.

Treat nutrition misinformation as a public health threat

Misinformation on social media is framed as a public health threat in its own right. The agenda calls for counter-messaging that combines scientific credibility with emotional resonance, and points to methodological innovation using digital tools and pragmatic or adaptive approaches (including n-of-1 trials) to generate and test evidence in more real-world context.

Why this matters for researchers: If misinformation moves faster than evidence, then better science must be matched with better communication and faster-cycle methods. The gap between what researchers know and what the public believes is itself a research problem.

What this means for the field

The "Goals in Nutrition Science 2025–2030" agenda is notable not just for what it covers, but for how it frames the work ahead. Several themes recur across the outlined priorities: the need for systems thinking over reductionism, the importance of feasibility and equity supported by scientific rigor, and the recognition that data infrastructure, standardization, and communication are as critical as discovery.

For researchers, especially those early in their careers, these priorities offer a useful map of where the field is heading and where the gaps are widest. Whether your focus is food safety, dietary assessment, AI, or policy, the connecting thread is the same: nutrition science needs to be more integrated, more practical, and more responsive to how the world actually works.

You can read the full agenda article, "Goals in Nutrition Science 2025–2030," in Frontiers in Nutrition.