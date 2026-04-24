AI literacy for researchers: how to use AI responsibly without compromising your work

Artificial intelligence is already transforming every part of the research process. Increasing numbers of researchers are integrating AI into their everyday workflows, yet many remain uncertain about how to use these tools both responsibly and to their full potential.

AI literacy, knowing when to use these tools, when not to, and how to stay accountable for the output, is becoming a core research skill. We spoke with Simone Ragavooloo, Research Integrity Portfolio Manager at Frontiers, about why it matters and how researchers can protect both their own work and the credibility of science.

How are researchers using AI right now?

AI is already part of modern research workflows. Our recent data show that 77% of researchers use AI during some stage of the process.

Most current use cases focus on writing support: improving clarity, grammar, or formatting. Around 70% of those who use AI in authoring limit it to these tasks. But fewer than one in four apply it to conceptual design, analysis, or methodology. These are areas where it can genuinely enhance rigor and reproducibility.

The potential is significant, but not all tools perform equally. Without proper oversight, AI can introduce bias, propagate errors, or generate plausible yet inaccurate text. Understanding its limits, and how to mitigate them, is essential to using AI responsibly.

Will AI replace core research skills?

No, but it will redefine them. It’s similar to how statistical software changed, rather than replaced, statisticians. AI literacy ensures that researchers remain in control of their tools rather than letting the tools control them.

Artificial intelligence won't replace researchers, but those researchers who understand how to use AI safely will transform how science is done.

With so much noise around AI, should researchers be worried about using it?

Researchers shouldn’t be afraid to use AI, but they should be arming themselves with the right tools to do so safely.

We see two main groups: those who are cautious or skeptical, and those who adopt AI quickly without considering the implications. Both groups face the same problem: a lack of clear, actionable guidance on how to use AI safely.

That’s why we built the AI playbook for researchers, a practical guide to using AI confidently, transparently, and responsibly.

Why should AI literacy matter to an individual researcher?

Because it’s your name on the paper.

Like any research tool, ultimate accountability lies with the researcher, not the technology. If an AI model fabricates a citation, misinterprets findings, or subtly alters meaning, it’s the author’s reputation at stake.

AI literacy isn’t about restriction. It means understanding when and how to use AI appropriately, and when not to. It includes verifying outputs, disclosing AI use transparently, maintaining authorship responsibility, and critically evaluating every result the tool produces.

It’s about equipping researchers to protect the quality of their work, their professional reputation, and trust in the scientific record. Used well, AI strengthens both individual research outcomes and the integrity of science as a whole.

You’ve been vocal about collective responsibility for safer AI. How is Frontiers playing its part?

Researchers need to feel confident, not uncertain, when navigating AI. So we’ve taken action at Frontiers by building an AI playbook for researchers, a clear and practical guide that supports responsible use across the research lifecycle.

The playbook outlines principles around transparency, accountability, critical evaluation, and ethical integration, from study design through submission and peer review. It includes ready-to-use prompts, verification methods, and our six-point BE WISE framework, which provides guardrails for maintaining human oversight.

What is the BE WISE framework?

The BE WISE framework sets out six principles for ethical and responsible AI use:

Be transparent: always disclose how AI was used.

Ensure accountability: retain full responsibility for outcomes.

Work with the right tools: choose verifiable, appropriate solutions.

Inform yourself: build your understanding of AI methods and limits.

Stay traceable: document your process so others can follow and verify it.

Embed equity: ensure fair and inclusive use of technology.

Together, these principles help researchers use AI well without compromising research quality, trust, or reproducibility.

What AI tools are useful and reliable for research?

A useful AI research tool is one whose outputs you can understand, verify, and replicate; not simply one that gives you the fastest answer.

The BE WISE principle ‘Work with the right tools’ reminds researchers to evaluate AI like any other scientific instrument. Assess its reliability, understand its data sources, protect your information, and verify every output.

Does the tool have a clear purpose rather than a vague promise to ‘do everything’? Do you understand what data sources it was trained on? Can you validate any results independently? Would it be a problem if your input became public?

Your answers should guide whether that tool is suitable, and safe, for the task.

As a researcher, do I have to disclose that I used ChatGPT to polish my writing?

Yes, in most cases, you should.

As covered in the ‘Be transparent’ section of the BE WISE framework, researchers should disclose AI use proactively, even minor or experimental uses. State the tool, describe its role, and confirm how outputs were verified. Also, check the policies of your target journal or publisher, as expectations can vary.

Is it OK to generate parts of a research paper with an LLM?

Large language models can assist, but they can’t assume responsibility for scientific content. That remains the researcher’s duty. These models generate patterns, not understanding. They can introduce subtle errors, bias, or fabricated sources. That’s why every output must be verified before publication.

The question isn’t whether AI can draft text. It’s whether you can stand behind every sentence it helps produce.

If researchers embrace AI literacy, what changes?

We get the best of both worlds: faster, more efficient research powered by technology, and human judgment safeguarding quality and integrity.

If we ignore AI literacy, the opposite happens: misuse, loss of trust, and damage to credibility. That’s why every researcher should see AI literacy as essential professional knowledge, not an optional skill.

Used responsibly, AI can accelerate innovation without compromising rigor. The goal is simple: build confidence, transparency, and accountability into every step of the research workflow, so that AI strengthens the quality and integrity of science rather than undermining it.