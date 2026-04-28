Common mistakes in publishing: copyrighted materials

Submitting a research paper can feel like the final step in a long research journey. After months or years of work, the manuscript is finally ready for submission. But during the production stage of publishing, many manuscripts encounter the same avoidable problem: the incorrect use of images, figures, or other copyrighted materials.

For early-career researchers in particular, copyright rules can be confusing. Many mistakes happen because authors assume that materials found online are free to reuse.

Copyright in academic publishing refers to the legal protection of original works, which means most figures, images, and diagrams created by others cannot be reused in a research article without permission, even if they appear freely online. Understanding a few basic principles can help you avoid delays, last-minute revisions, or figure removals once your article enters production.

The importance of copyright is highlighted by Folakemi Adenugba, Senior Production Specialist at Frontiers:

"Learning about copyright helps researchers protect their own work, respect the rights of others, avoid delays in the publication process and minimise post-publication corrections. Having sound knowledge of copyright also supports good research practices by encouraging lawful reuse and responsible scholarly communication."

Key takeaways

"Free to view" does not mean "free to reuse." Most online images remain copyrighted.

Academic citation is not the same as copyright permission. You may need explicit approval to reproduce a figure or image.

Even your own previously published figures may require permission if the copyright belongs to another publisher.

Creative Commons licenses make reuse easier, but attribution is still required.

Checking figure permissions before submission can prevent publication delays.

What are copyrighted materials in a research article?

Copyrighted materials are third-party works created by someone other than the author and protected by intellectual property law. In research articles, these materials commonly include:

figures or diagrams from previous publications

photographs or illustrations

maps or charts

screenshots of software, devices, or websites

logos, icons, or graphical elements

social media images or posts

Because these materials belong to someone else, authors must ensure they have the right to reproduce them in a published article.

One common misunderstanding is assuming that if a file can be downloaded online, it can automatically be reused. In reality, many works online remain protected under "all rights reserved" copyright licenses.

Why do copyright mistakes happen in research papers?

Most copyright issues arise from simple misunderstandings about how online content works. The internet makes images easy to find through search engines, blogs, and social media platforms. This accessibility can create the impression that online materials are freely reusable, but in practice this is rarely the case.

Production teams often encounter manuscripts where authors have included media found through online searches or social platforms without checking the licensing terms first.

Mistake 1: Assuming "free to view" means "free to use"

One of the most common issues occurs when authors reuse images from:

search engines

blogs or news websites

social media platforms

online forums or communities

While these images may be publicly visible, they are often still protected by copyright. Without permission or an appropriate license, these materials cannot legally be reproduced in a published research article.

If permission cannot be obtained, the figure may need to be removed during production.

Mistake 2: Thinking a citation replaces copyright permission

Researchers are trained to cite sources carefully. However, citation and copyright permission serve different purposes. A citation credits the intellectual source of an idea or work, while copyright permission grants legal approval to reproduce that work.

Even if an image or figure is correctly cited, authors may still need explicit permission from the copyright holder before including it in their article. This distinction is one of the most frequent sources of confusion in academic publishing.

Mistake 3: Reusing figures from your own previous papers

Another issue arises when authors reuse figures from their own earlier publications. Many researchers assume they automatically retain copyright over figures they created themselves.

However, if the earlier article was published under an exclusive publisher license, the copyright may now belong to the publisher rather than the author. In these cases, reusing the figure may still require formal permission.

Where can researchers find images that are safe to reuse?

If you need alternative visuals, several repositories host materials that are licensed for reuse. Examples include:

Wikimedia Commons

Flickr Creative Commons collections

Pexels

These repositories typically provide clear licensing information that helps researchers determine whether reuse is allowed.

Another option is creating your own visuals using figure-creation software or illustration tools. Custom figures often communicate research findings more effectively while avoiding copyright complications. Examples of websites where researchers can create custom figures include BioRender.com, Figdraw.com, and Smart.servier.com.

How do Creative Commons licenses work?

Creative Commons (CC) licenses are designed to make sharing and reuse easier. These licenses allow creators to specify how others can reuse their work, often with fewer restrictions than traditional copyright.

There are six main Creative Commons licenses: CC BY, CC BY-SA, CC BY-NC, CC BY-ND, CC BY-NC-SA, and CC BY-NC-ND. Each carries different conditions covering attribution, commercial use, derivative works, and share-alike requirements.

Even when reuse is permitted, authors must still provide clear attribution.

What is the TASL approach to attribution?

A widely used best practice for crediting reused materials is the TASL approach, recommended by Creative Commons.

TASL stands for:

Title of the work

Author who created it

Source where it is hosted

License describing reuse permissions

Providing these four elements ensures that other researchers can identify and reuse the work correctly while giving proper credit to the creator.

What should authors check before submitting a manuscript?

A quick review of your figures before submission can prevent delays later. Ask yourself the following questions for each figure, table, or image:

Did I create this material myself?

If not, who owns the copyright?

What license does it use?

Do I need written permission to reproduce it?

Is the attribution complete in the figure caption?

If permission cannot be obtained, replacing the material early is often the simplest solution.

Why checking copyright early saves time

During the production stage, editorial teams review every article to ensure that all third-party materials comply with copyright requirements.

If permissions are missing or unclear, the production process may pause while authors:

provide documentation

revise captions

replace figures

or remove copyrighted materials entirely

Reviewing your figures before submission helps keep the publication process smooth and avoids unnecessary revisions.

Final thoughts

Images, figures, and visual materials can strengthen a research article by clarifying complex ideas and improving reader understanding, but they also introduce legal and ethical responsibilities.

For early-career researchers, learning how copyright works in academic publishing is an important part of research communication.

By checking licenses, obtaining permissions where needed, and providing clear attribution, authors can ensure their visuals support their research without creating obstacles during publication.

Quick recap