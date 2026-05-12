What is a conflict of interest within the context of scientific publishing?

A conflict of interest in scientific publishing exists when personal, financial, or professional relationships could influence, or be perceived to influence, the objectivity of research, peer review, or editorial decisions. The Frontiers ‘Conflict of interest policy’ requires all authors and members of editorial boards to disclose their actual and potential conflicts of interest.

Conflicts of interest, sometimes known as competing interests and often shortened to COIs, are part of everyday academic life. Researchers collaborate, receive funding, consult for industry, sit on advisory boards, and build long-term professional networks. None of this is inherently problematic.

The issue arises when these relationships could influence or appear to influence the research or the decision-making, but are not managed through disclosure, oversight, or other mitigation measures.

For early-career researchers navigating publishing for the first time, understanding conflicts of interest is essential. They are not just administrative checkboxes. They are a core part of research integrity.

Why do conflicts of interest matter in research?

At its heart, science relies on trust.

Readers trust that:

Authors are reporting findings honestly.

Reviewers are evaluating work objectively.

Editors are making decisions fairly.

Conflicts of interest do not automatically invalidate research. But undisclosed conflicts can undermine confidence in the research process, even when the science itself is sound. Disclosing conflicts of interest gives readers the context they need to interpret the work and assess potential bias, as well as the steps the authors have taken to mitigate it.

In a 2023 cross-disciplinary survey of more than 3,600 authors, reviewers, and editors by Malički and colleagues, between roughly a quarter and a third of respondents rated undeclared conflicts of interest as prevalent or very prevalent in their fields. Editors, in particular, placed hidden conflicts in the same risk category as fabrication and falsification. This suggests that undisclosed COIs are widely viewed as a serious integrity issue, not a minor paperwork oversight.

Interestingly, undisclosed conflicts rarely lead to retractions on their own. Analyses of retraction databases show that when COIs are involved, they are often accompanied by other concerns, such as compromised peer review or authorship issues. This reinforces an important point: conflicts of interest are often part of broader integrity failures.

Transparency early on prevents problems later.

What counts as a conflict of interest?

Conflicts of interest are often assumed to be financial. Financial ties are important, but they are only one category.

Broadly, COIs in scientific publishing fall into two main groups: financial and personal or professional.

Financial conflicts of interest

Examples include:

Being paid by a company whose product you are studying.

Receiving industry funding related to the topic of your research.

Holding stock or stock options in a company that could benefit from your findings.

Serving in a paid consultancy, advisory, or speaking role for a relevant organization.

Holding patents or intellectual property connected to the research.

Financial conflicts can be direct or indirect. Even if funding does not influence study design, readers need visibility into potential financial stakes.

Marina Castro Rivadeneyra, a Senior Research Integrity Auditor Specialist at Frontiers, explains:

“Declaration of conflicts of interest is a matter of transparency for our readers. Declaring a conflict of interest means that readership has access to the full context of the research. It also gives peer reviewers and editors the information they need to handle the manuscript fairly.”

Personal and professional conflicts of interest

These are equally important and often overlooked.

They can include:

Reviewing a paper authored by a spouse, partner, or family member.

Having recently co-authored papers with one of the authors.

Sharing institutional affiliation in a way that creates dependency or hierarchy.

Being in a supervisor–student relationship.

Ongoing collaborations or joint grant applications.

Academic rivalries or close professional alliances.

Many journals define specific time frames. For example, recent collaborations within the last two or three years may need to be declared.

A key principle from professional editorial bodies is simple: if a relationship might interfere with objective judgment, it should either be disclosed or the role declined.

Importantly, disclosure does not automatically disqualify someone from participating. But some conflicts are so close that recusal is the only responsible option. For instance, reviewing a manuscript while actively co-authoring another paper with one of its authors creates unavoidable pressure, even if unconscious.

Who can have a conflict of interest?

Conflicts of interest are not limited to authors.

Anyone involved in the publication process can have a COI:

Authors

Reviewers

Editors

Guest or Topic Editors

Journal staff

For authors, the focus is usually on financial and intellectual interests related to the study.

For reviewers and editors, conflicts often involve relationships with authors or stakes in the research topic.

Because peer review relies on impartial evaluation, undisclosed reviewer or editor conflicts can compromise the integrity of the entire process.

Does disclosure mean misconduct?

One of the most common misconceptions among early-career researchers is that declaring a conflict implies wrongdoing. It does not.

Declaring a conflict simply acknowledges that potential bias exists. Bias is a human reality. Transparency is how science manages it. Disclosure of a conflict of interest enables informed interpretation; the bias may still exist, but disclosure enables the community to evaluate it openly.

As Clementine Blachere, Operations & Project Lead (Frontiers in Science), puts it:

“Declaring conflicts of interest means acknowledging the existence of potential bias in research, which is the first step toward deconstructing it.”

Readers, reviewers, and editors can then interpret findings in context. Without disclosure, that context is hidden.

From a reader’s perspective, perception matters. If a relationship comes to light after publication, even if the science is robust, the failure to disclose may appear as an attempt to conceal influence. That perception can damage credibility far more than the conflict itself.

What happens when conflicts are not disclosed?

Undisclosed conflicts can surface in several ways:

Post-publication comments and public discourse.

Institutional investigations.

Media reporting.

Integrity audits.

In many cases, journals issue corrections to update conflict of interest statements.

In more serious cases, especially where undisclosed relationships may have influenced reviewer selection, editorial handling, or decision-making, retractions may occur.

Recent high-profile cases across publishers have highlighted how coordinated networks and the deliberate nondisclosure of conflicts of interest are used by bad actors to exploit weaknesses in editorial and peer review systems.

The broader lesson is not only that transparency protects readers, authors, and editors, but that researchers must take responsibility for fully and accurately disclosing conflicts of interest to help maintain a system resilient to both error and exploitation.

Practical guidance for early-career researchers

If you are unsure whether something counts as a conflict of interest, use this framework.

For authors

Before submission, ask:

Could this relationship benefit financially from my findings?

Have I received funding, salary, consulting fees, or honoraria related to this topic?

Do I hold patents, equity, or intellectual property connected to the research?

Could a reasonable reader perceive this relationship as relevant?

If the answer to any of these is yes or even maybe, disclose it. Policy pages for individual journals also often have their own criteria, checklists, or questions to help guide your submission.

For reviewers and editors

Before accepting an invitation, ask:

Have I collaborated with any of the authors recently?

Do I have a personal or family relationship with any author?

Am I in direct competition or conflict with this research?

Do I have financial or intellectual stakes in the outcome?

If unsure, contact the editorial office. Seeking guidance is a sign of professionalism, not weakness.

Professional guidance from bodies such as the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors and the Committee on Publication Ethics consistently recommends disclosure or recusal where objectivity may be compromised.

How do journals manage conflicts of interest?

Most reputable journals now require:

Mandatory conflict of interest declarations from authors.

Declarations from reviewers and editors before participating.

Clear policies outlining what must be disclosed.

Post-publication processes for handling newly identified conflicts.

Frontiers, like many publishers, requires all authors, reviewers, and editors to declare potential conflicts of interest and follows guidance from organizations such as COPE. Conflicts are assessed at multiple stages of peer review, and editorial or reviewer roles may be adjusted if needed. In more serious cases, failure to disclose conflicts that compromise peer review can lead to retractions.

These systems exist not to police researchers, but to protect the credibility of the scholarly record.

The bottom line: transparency protects everyone

Conflicts of interest are inevitable in a collaborative, interconnected research ecosystem. What defines research integrity is not the absence of relationships, but the openness with which they are declared. For early-career researchers, adopting a simple rule helps:

When in doubt, disclose.

Transparency rarely harms credibility whereas concealment often does. By treating conflict of interest declarations as part of responsible research practice rather than administrative formality, researchers contribute to a publishing culture built on clarity, accountability, and trust.