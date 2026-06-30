What are emerging technologies?

Emerging technologies are new scientific and technological advances that are moving from research into real-world application. They are often at an early stage of development, but have the potential to transform industries, improve lives and help address major global challenges.

Every year, Frontiers and the World Economic Forum partner to produce the Top 10 Emerging Technologies report. This report covers the most important technologies emerging from research, each chosen for their potential to transform industries and lives for the better. The 2026 report focuses on technologies across three major areas: energy, human health, and nature and climate.

From direct lithium extraction and everything-to-grid energy systems to personalized cancer vaccines, exosome drug delivery and PFAS destruction, these advances show how today’s science can become tomorrow’s solutions.

Below, we explore seven examples from the 2026 report, and why they matter for the future of health, industry, energy and the environment.

Emerging technologies in energy

The energy transition depends not only on new sources of power, but on smarter ways to extract materials, store energy and balance demand across increasingly complex grids.

As global energy demand rises, emerging technologies are helping to rethink entire systems. Some are making it possible to produce critical materials faster and more efficiently. Others are changing how energy is stored, shared and distributed. Together, these innovations could help build a more flexible, resilient and sustainable energy future.

Direct lithium extraction

Report contributions from Veera Gnaneswar Gude, Specialty Chief Editor (SCE) of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry.

Lithium extraction is currently done by waiting for the sun to evaporate the water from brine that is rich in lithium. It is a process that can take up to two years, uses lots of water, and can only be done in specific geological conditions. With the rise of electric vehicle production, it has become critical to find a way to extract lithium faster. Researchers have found a way to directly extract lithium that results in a larger quantity, and a higher quality, of lithium.

Everything-to-grid energy

Report contributions from ZhaoYang Dong, Specialty Chief Editor of Frontiers in Energy Research.

Electricity grids can easily be knocked out of balance by sudden increases in demand. This remains true despite the available potential sources of energy, such as charged electric vehicles and energy stored in commercial buildings. Researchers have developed an everything-to-grid transformation method, allowing electricity consumers such as buildings, vehicles, and devices to become active resources helping the energy grid. Discover the research topic turning everything-to-grid energy into a real world solution.

Emerging technologies in human health

Emerging technologies are changing how disease is detected, treated and managed. Across human health, research is moving towards more precise, personalized and effective approaches to care.

Some technologies are designed around the individual patient. Others use the body’s own biological systems to deliver treatments more effectively. New computational tools are also helping researchers understand disease and drug interactions in ways that were previously difficult or impossible.

Together, these advances point towards a future where healthcare is more targeted, more efficient and better able to respond to the complexity of human biology.

RNA personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines

Report contributions from Specialty Chief Editor Peter Brossart and Specialty Chief Editor Rita Carsetti (SCE), Frontiers in Immunology.

Two people may receive the same cancer diagnosis, but have completely different mutations, proteins, and vulnerabilities. In the past, these people would have likely received the same, or a very similar, form of treatment. Scientists have researched personalized messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccines. These new vaccines train the immune system to recognize cancer using the patient’s own cells. Discover the research topic turning RNA personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines into a real world solution.

Exosome drug delivery

Report contributions from Driton Vllasaliu, Specialty Chief Editor of Frontiers in Drug Delivery and Gianni Ciofani, Specialty Chief Editor of Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

Many advanced molecular therapies can precisely target genes, mutations, or diseased cells, but their effectiveness is often limited by the body’s natural defenses, which can stop the treatments before they reach their destinations. Research has found that using exosomes (tiny, membrane-bound particles naturally used by cells), are a promising solution. Discover the research topic turning exosome drug delivery into a real world solution.

Quantum simulation for drug discovery

Report contributions from Zhen Cheng, Specialty Chief Editor of Frontiers in Physics.

The majority of drug candidates fail their clinical trials, due in part to how difficult it is to predict how atoms interact with each other. Quantum simulation is emerging as an important tool for drug discovery, enabling researchers to model molecular interactions with greater accuracy than conventional methods. Research is expanding the range of diseases that researchers can realistically investigate.

Emerging technologies within nature and climate

Nature and climate technologies are focused on reducing environmental harm, protecting ecosystems and improving how societies respond to pollution, resource use and climate pressure.

Some emerging technologies aim to prevent future damage. Others are designed to address pollutants and environmental risks that already exist. Together, they show how science can support more sustainable systems and help societies respond to some of the most urgent environmental challenges.

Precision fermentation

Report contributions from Michael E. Himmel, Field Chief Editor (FCE) of Frontiers in Industrial Microbiology and Tomás García-Cayuela, Associate Editor (AE) of Frontiers in Food Science and Technology.

Precision fermentation offers a way to produce valuable molecules without relying on traditional supply chains. Scientists are now able to identify the genes responsible for producing target molecules, and insert them into microorganisms such as yeasts or bacteria. This creates a target molecule that is chemically identical to the original organism. The research can be used together with AI to optimize biological pathways before laboratory testing. Discover the research topic turning microbial fermentation into a real world solution.

PFAS destruction

Report contributions from Qingguo Huang (SCE) of Frontiers in Environmental Engineering and Frank Kelly, Lead Author of Frontiers in Science.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals that were created to resist breaking down, a durability that comes from the carbon-fluorine bond, one of the strongest in chemistry. They can now be found across the world, and because they resist natural breakdown processes, PFAS accumulate in the environment and human body over time; including in the blood of nearly every person tested. Destroying them is extremely difficult. Fortunately, research has found several approaches to break the carbon-fluorine bond, and thus destroy PFAS. One of the methods heats water to a point where PFAS molecules dissolve, another uses electrical currents to strip electrons from the molecules, and a third method uses UV light to generate a burst of chemical energy targeting the carbon-fluorine bond. Discover the research topic turning PFAS destruction into a real world solution.

Why do emerging technologies matter?

The technologies featured in the 2026 report point to a wider shift in how innovation is developing:

Production is becoming less dependent on geography. Technologies such as precision fermentation, direct lithium extraction, and everything-to-grid enable production in locations that were previously unsuitable. This suggests that industrial capability is becoming less tied to natural resources and physical location. Value is increasingly moving from mass production towards targeted, point-of-use solutions. Innovations such as personalized mRNA cancer vaccines, quantum-assisted drug design, and exosome-based drug delivery focus on tailoring products and therapies to individual needs and previously inaccessible biological targets.

Together, these advances show why emerging technologies matter. They are not abstract predictions about the future. They are research-led innovations beginning to shape health, industry, energy and the environment today. The full Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2026 report, produced by Frontiers and the World Economic Forum, examines the science behind each technology, why it matters now, and how research is helping turn emerging ideas into real-world impact. Read the full report here.