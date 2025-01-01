Guide to preparing your research

Good preparation lays the groundwork for a successful publication. Whether you're planning a new study or finalizing your manuscript, getting it right early can save time and improve your chances of acceptance.

Why preparation matters

A well-prepared manuscript is more likely to pass editorial checks, move smoothly through peer review, and make a stronger impact on readers.

From structuring your article to checking the finer details, this guide helps you get everything in place before you move forward.

Explore the steps

Before you write your research

Preparing your research

Frequently asked questions

Do I need to follow a specific format?

Yes, each journal has its own guidelines. Our manuscript preparation page includes detailed instructions and templates to help you format your work correctly from the start.

How can I make sure I’m not missing anything?

Use our manuscript checklist to make sure your article meets all technical and editorial requirements before submission.

What’s next?

Once your manuscript is ready, it’s time to choose the right journal and submit. Continue your journey with the next guide: choosing where to publish