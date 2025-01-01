What is a call for participation?

When a topic editor and their team want to ask authors to take part in their Research Topic, they will send out a call for participation (also known as a call for papers) via email. The purpose of the call for participation email is to encourage you to contribute an article to the Research Topic. The call for participation will include information about:

the Research Topic’s title

the main journal supporting the Research Topic

the topic editor and their team

the types of articles they are looking for

how to submit your summary or manuscript

the deadline for submitting a manuscript

How to respond to a call for participation

There are three main options in the email you receive to help you respond to the call for participation:

If you know you want to contribute to the Research Topic, you can click the relevant link in the email to register your interest. This will take you to the submission page.

If you’re looking for more information, click ‘Explore topic’ to find out more.

If you’re not looking to contribute to the Research Topic, you can click ‘Not interested’, where there is an option to explain why you don’t wish to contribute.

Submitting your article without a call for participation

If you don’t receive a call for participation from a topic editor specifically, don’t be discouraged – you can also browse open Research Topics and find a suitable topic. It’s easy to register your interest, submit a summary, or submit a full manuscript on the Research Topic’s dedicated page.