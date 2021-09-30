About Frontiers' Research Topics

Want to learn new skills while bringing together a community of researchers around an emerging topic in your field? Or to get researchers across different fields working together and sharing their perspectives on an important question?

Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections focused on a specific research theme - devised and led by scientists like you.

Find out more about what Research Topics are, how they differ from special issues, and how they can benefit both your journal and your career.

Research Topics: the basics

How Research Topics work Learn the basics about Frontiers' Research Topics, what sets them apart from traditional special issues, and what it's like to lead one. Inviting Research Topic submissions This guide walks through what to bear in mind when you’re sending invitations, ensuring you'll find the right authors for your topic. How to promote Research Topics Whether you're the topic editor or want to promote other Research Topics in your journal, our guidance contains practical tips and suggestions.

Going further with Research Topics