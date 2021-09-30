How Research Topics work
Learn the basics about Frontiers' Research Topics, what sets them apart from traditional special issues, and what it's like to lead one.
Want to learn new skills while bringing together a community of researchers around an emerging topic in your field? Or to get researchers across different fields working together and sharing their perspectives on an important question?
Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections focused on a specific research theme - devised and led by scientists like you.
Find out more about what Research Topics are, how they differ from special issues, and how they can benefit both your journal and your career.
Learn the basics about Frontiers' Research Topics, what sets them apart from traditional special issues, and what it's like to lead one.
This guide walks through what to bear in mind when you’re sending invitations, ensuring you'll find the right authors for your topic.
Whether you're the topic editor or want to promote other Research Topics in your journal, our guidance contains practical tips and suggestions.
Research Topics are one of the most practical ways to grow your journal or section in a focused, community-led way - find out how.
Research Topics aren’t only a tool for building your journal. They can also be a practical way to build your own profile as an editor and academic.