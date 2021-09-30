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About Frontiers' Research Topics

Want to learn new skills while bringing together a community of researchers around an emerging topic in your field? Or to get researchers across different fields working together and sharing their perspectives on an important question?

Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections focused on a specific research theme - devised and led by scientists like you.

Find out more about what Research Topics are, how they differ from special issues, and how they can benefit both your journal and your career.

Research Topics: the basics

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Inviting Research Topic submissions

This guide walks through what to bear in mind when you’re sending invitations, ensuring you'll find the right authors for your topic.

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How to promote Research Topics

Whether you're the topic editor or want to promote other Research Topics in your journal, our guidance contains practical tips and suggestions.

Going further with Research Topics

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Using RTs to develop your journal

Research Topics are one of the most practical ways to grow your journal or section in a focused, community-led way - find out how.