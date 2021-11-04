How to promote your journal

As an editor, you play a central role in ensuring that the research published in your journal is visible, discoverable, and influential. Promotion is not marketing in isolation. It is part of strengthening your field: ensuring high-quality research reaches the right audiences and informs future science.

This guide outlines practical strategies for working with your journal team and publisher to maximize visibility and impact.

Explore open access

Open access (OA) means making research articles and data freely and immediately available online. If a publication is open access, anyone in the world can read and download it at no cost. It can also be shared and used, as long as the original authors are credited. Open access models, whether fully OA or hybrid, can therefore significantly increase a journal's readership and citation potential.

By choosing to work with an open access publisher you ensure that anyone - anywhere in the world - can get hold of the research in your journal. That means doctors, practitioners, politicians, students, and the public can read the work you think is important and can use it to make evidence-based decisions.

Maximize digital discoverability

Promotion begins with discoverability. If readers cannot find your journal, they cannot cite or build upon its work.

Optimize for search engines

Strong search engine optimization (SEO) improves article visibility in platforms such as Google Scholar, PubMed, and discipline-specific databases. Effective practices include:

Clear, descriptive titles

Relevant keywords in abstracts and metadata

Structured formatting

Accurate technical tagging

As an editor, you can support this by encouraging authors to use precise keywords and structured abstracts during peer review.

Ensure comprehensive indexing

Inclusion in major indexing and abstracting services is vital for credibility and discoverability. Databases like Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed, DOAJ (Directory of Open Access Journals), and subject-specific indexes are where researchers go to find new literature. Your publisher will actively pursue inclusion in all relevant databases, managing the application process, and providing the necessary technical metadata to maintain eligibility.

Champion FAIR data management

FAIR stands for findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable. These principles offer a clear framework for good data management, making research data discoverable and usable by both humans and machines. By championing and encouraging FAIR data management principles, you give the articles in your journal a better chance of being found and reused.

Frontiers’ journals can now accept FAIR² Data Articles, a new article type that focuses on a single dataset rather than testing specific hypotheses, so that high-value data receives the same visibility and citation opportunities as traditional research articles. Read more about FAIR data management

Using communication channels

Once your content is discoverable, it needs to be actively shared.

Social media engagement

Establish and maintain an active presence on academic and professional social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, ResearchGate, and discipline-specific forums. Share newly published articles, highlight key findings, promote special issues, and engage in discussions relevant to your field.

As well as any channels your publisher manages, it’s important to use your own social networks and add your own voice to the conversation. This helps to build trust and gives your community a real sense of the journal’s identity.

Email alerts

Your publisher may set up an email alert that notifies readers of new articles and calls for papers. You can support this by encouraging relevant researchers to sign up for the alerts.

You can also consider sending personal emails to potential editors, reviewers, or authors who you’d like to get involved with the journal. Digital communications will be more powerful if they’re sent from you directly with a personalized message.

Media outreach

For articles with significant societal or scientific impact, your publisher may create a press release. They may have a dedicated media relations team who can write and distribute these to relevant news outlets and science journalists, potentially leading to wider public engagement and citations.

Embrace a range of metrics

Impact should be measured responsibly and comprehensively. Using multiple metrics provides a more accurate view of journal performance and influence.

Promote journal-level metrics

If your journal has received a Journal Impact Factor and CiteScore, share them on your website and in communications about the journal. Researchers may use them to understand your journal’s impact and make informed decisions about where to publish their work. Many publishers, including Frontiers, are signatories to DORA - the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment. This means they support the responsible use of Journal Impact Factors, always alongside other quantitative research metrics, and innovative ways for researcher evaluation.

Also promote article-level metrics

Highlight alternative metrics and traditional citation metrics for individual articles. Publishers' platforms typically display these metrics, providing immediate feedback on an article's reach and impact beyond traditional citations, such as downloads, social media shares, and news mentions. Sharing article-level performance reinforces the real-world relevance of published research.

Use analytics and reporting

Regularly review your journal's performance data, including website traffic, article downloads, geographical reach, and citation trends. Use any analytics and regular reports your publisher can provide, offering insights into what content works best, which promotional channels are most effective, and who your global audience is. Data-informed promotion strengthens strategic decision-making

What to expect from your publisher

A strong publisher acts as a strategic partner in promoting your journal. You should expect support in:

technical infrastructure: a robust online platform for hosting articles, journal website, and submission system

effective indexation: making sure your journal is indexed in the places your target readership is looking for new research

marketing and communication expertise: assistance with crafting promotional messages, designing marketing materials, and managing communication campaigns

global dissemination: ensuring your journal reaches a wide international audience through their established networks and distribution channels

reporting and insights: providing regular reports on performance metrics and actionable insights to guide future strategies.

Promotion is most effective when editors and publishers work together strategically. By actively engaging with these promotional approaches, you can enhance your journal’s visibility, broaden its readership, and amplify its influence within the global research community.

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