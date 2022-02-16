Understanding data management

Data is a crucial part of verifying and presenting scientific research. How this data is managed, shared, and preserved directly impacts your journal's credibility and reach.

Understanding and championing FAIR data principles is important for upholding your journal's integrity, advancing open science, and ensuring the lasting impact of the research you publish.

What you need to know: understanding FAIR data

FAIR stands for findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable. These principles offer a clear framework for good data management, making research data discoverable and usable by both humans and machines.

Findable: Your authors' data should be easy to discover through major search engines and trusted data repositories. This means the data needs rich metadata – descriptive information about the data itself – and persistent identifiers, such as a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), specifically for the dataset.



Accessible: Once data is found, it must be retrievable using standard communication protocols, ideally openly accessible. If access is restricted due to ethical or legal considerations, your authors must clearly state these conditions and the specific mechanisms for gaining access.



Interoperable: The data you publish should be structured so it can be combined with other datasets and utilized by various tools. This often requires authors to use common vocabulary, standardized formats, and agreed-upon community standards within their specific research domain.



Reusable: This is a key goal for FAIR data. For data to be truly reusable, it must be thoroughly described, include clear usage licenses, detail its provenance (origin), and have sufficient metadata. This empowers other researchers to reliably replicate, combine, and build upon the original work, even years after its publication.

Why FAIR data matters directly to your journal

Your role as an editor is important to set publishing standards for your journal, and within the wider field. Actively embracing FAIR data principles will have an impact on your journal in several ways.

Enhance reproducibility and transparency

Science fundamentally relies on reproducibility. By requiring authors to adhere to FAIR data principles, you help ensure that the evidence supporting published claims is transparent, verifiable, and available for scrutiny. This significantly strengthens the credibility of your journal and the research it disseminates.

Promote data as a research output

FAIR principles enable data to be properly cited, giving appropriate credit to its creators. This allows researchers to build a more robust portfolio that includes not only peer-reviewed papers but also high-quality, reusable datasets.

Increase research impact and discoverability

When data is FAIR and deposited in trusted repositories, linked directly to your journal's publications, it dramatically increases the visibility and potential for reuse of the research. This can lead to more citations for the original paper and broader impact for the entire scientific community.

Guard against data loss

Historically, a vast amount of valuable research data has been lost or rendered unusable over time. By encouraging authors to deposit their data in persistent, curated repositories and adhere to FAIR principles, you directly contribute to the long-term preservation of scientific knowledge.

Meet funder and institutional mandates

Some major research funders and academic institutions now mandate that research data be made as FAIR as possible. If your journal does not align with these requirements, you risk receiving fewer high-quality submissions from funded researchers.

Practical steps to implement FAIR in your journal

You don't need to become a data management expert, but you do need to understand how to integrate FAIR principles effectively into your journal's workflow. Here are practical steps you can take.

Implement data availability policies: These policies should require authors to provide robust data availability statements (DAS) within their manuscripts and ideally deposit their underlying data in appropriate public repositories.

Recommend trusted repositories: Provide clear guidance to your authors on where to deposit their data. Direct them towards established, domain-specific or generalist repositories that provide persistent identifiers and follow FAIR best practices.

Educate your authors and reviewers: Proactively provide resources and clear guidance for authors on how to make their data FAIR. Similarly, offer guidance to your reviewers on how to effectively assess data availability and quality as part of their review process.

The future of science is undeniably data-rich, and the future of scientific publishing is decidedly FAIR. By actively championing FAIR data management, you not only elevate the quality and trustworthiness of your journal's publications but also make a significant contribution to the advancement of open, reproducible science for the global research community.