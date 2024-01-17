Building your editorial board

A strong editorial board shapes the quality, fairness, and speed of your journal. It also sends a clear message to authors and reviewers about what the journal values and how decisions are made. The most effective boards are built with intent, supported properly, and reviewed regularly.

Start with the journal’s needs

Begin by identifying what the journal needs over the next 12 to 18 months. For example, you may need:

broader subject coverage as submissions grow

expertise in emerging or fast-growing specialties

more handling capacity to reduce delays.

Writing these priorities down turns them into a practical recruitment plan.

High-profile names can support visibility and credibility, if that’s your current priority. Balance this with a mix of seniority to improve editorial performance. A well-balanced board can include senior leaders, mid-career experts, and emerging researchers who are already engaged in the field’s everyday work.

Consider diversity

Diversity strengthens decision-making. It improves fairness, broadens perspective, and reduces blind spots.

Aim for breadth across:

geography

career stage

institution type

methodological and theoretical approaches.

A diverse board reflects the research community more fairly and positions your journal as credible and inclusive. It also reduces the likelihood of conflicts of interest during peer review. Diversity is not an add-on: it is a quality safeguard.

Use your reviewer community as a pipeline

Your best future board members may already be reviewing for your journal. Create a simple pathway that makes it easy for reviewers to find and apply for editorial roles. For example:

Add a short note in reviewer thank-you emails explaining how to apply

Ask handling editors to nominate strong reviewers

Maintain a running list of candidates who demonstrate reliability and expertise

Strong reviewers have already demonstrated commitment and judgment, both core editorial skills.

Build and use your network

Your own professional network is valuable because it comes with context. You already know who is reliable, fair, and active in the field. The key is to use it systematically, so you widen the pool instead of recycling the same names.

Rather than only inviting people you already know, ask trusted colleagues to recommend candidates you don’t know. Identify gaps in your own network and recruit intentionally- whether in a particular specialty, geography, or methodology. Strategic networking expands quality rather than reinforcing existing circles.

Recruit from ‘earned trust’ relationships

Some professional roles are strong predictors of editorial success. Prioritize individuals you have seen in action:

Reliable reviewers (on time, constructive, balanced)

Past guest editors or special issue leads

Co-authors who are strong project managers

Collaborators on guidelines, committees, or grant panels

Speakers or session chairs who handled debate well

These roles test the exact skills editors need: judgment, communication, fairness, and follow-through.

Use your Loop profile to keep track of and keep in touch with these researchers.

Make your contact personal, but structured

A personal note works best but keep the message short and structured so it’s quick to write and easy to understand. Your outreach should include:

why you’re contacting them

what you’re recruiting for

what support you provide

how to express interest.

Avoid vague invitations. Be specific about the role scope, estimated workload, turnaround expectations, and available support. Clarity improves acceptance rates and sets expectations early.

Use events to recruit

Conferences and seminars offer valuable opportunities to identify and approach potential editors. You can:

inform trusted colleagues about current recruitment priorities

arrange brief coffee chats with potential candidates

attend sessions in target specialties and follow up with presenters

use society meetings to ask for recommendations from community leaders.

Recruitment works best when it begins as a normal professional conversation rooted in shared goals and research interests.

Review, refresh, and recognize contributions

Review board membership

An editorial board should be managed as a living system. Regular, light-touch check-ins help you spot capacity issues early and keep quality consistent. Work with your journal team to conduct periodic updates and an annual review of activity and fit.

Address inactivity early. Some editors may need temporary workload adjustments; others may be better suited to a different role. Proactive management maintains both quality and fairness.

Recognize your fellow board members

Be sure to recognize good work. Clear thanks, visible acknowledgement, and timely feedback all help retain editors who contribute consistently. Over time, this turns your board into an engine for quality and a community, working together to build a trusted journal.