Continuing your education in research

Being a journal editor isn’t only a service to your field; it’s also one of the most practical ways to keep your research education moving forward.

How editing supports your ongoing education

Editing puts you in regular contact with new ideas, methods, and debates, often before they become widely adopted. Just as importantly, it helps you sharpen the core skills that sit underneath strong research: critical reading, decision-making under uncertainty, and clear scientific communication.

Learn about academic publishing first-hand

At the start of your career, think of editorial work as an accelerated introduction to how academic publishing works in practice.

You’ll quickly learn how manuscripts are assessed by your more experienced colleagues and what makes an effective peer review. You can also find out where authors often struggle with writing their research and what makes research communication effective.

Read the latest research first

Editorial work is a form of structured, high-quality exposure to current research. You see how studies are designed, how arguments are built- not only in your direct field but across many topics and approaches.

You also have the chance to keep abreast of the latest scientific thinking. Regular contact with emerging findings and shifting debates helps you stay current and may inform your own research direction.

Broaden your horizons

In the middle of your research career, you may be looking for new, different challenges. Editorial work can create those opportunities. In particular, it can spark collaboration by widening your view of the field.

By engaging with a wide range of research, methods, and questions, you’ll see how ideas, methods, and expertise connect across studies, which helps to identify new opportunities for partnership and interdisciplinary work. Combined with the professional relationships built through editorial work, this can open the door to new conversations and partnerships.

Hone your editing skills

As an editor, you learn by practicing the same judgments you use as a researcher, but at a higher frequency and across a wider range of work:

Method awareness: repeated exposure to study designs, statistics, and reporting standards

Critical appraisal: improved ability to spot gaps in logic, unsupported claims, or overreach

Clarity and structure: stronger intuition for what makes a manuscript readable and persuasive

Ethics and integrity: deeper familiarity with authorship norms, conflicts of interest, and research transparency

Even when an article isn’t accepted, the process can be educational: a well-run review cycle reveals what is currently good practice in your field and what pitfalls to avoid.

Seeking education to be a stronger editor

Editorial decisions benefit from curiosity and refreshers. Research methods evolve quickly, and investing in your own learning keeps your editorial judgments confident, fair, and consistent.

A simple, realistic approach is to build a small learning routine that aligns with the types of submissions you handle.

Methods updates: short courses or primers on statistics, qualitative methods, AI tools, or reporting guidelines

Reading with intent: a monthly ‘methods or standards’ paper alongside your usual topic reading

Community learning: webinars, conference sessions, and discussions with fellow editors and reviewers

Bias-awareness: training on inclusive peer review, research integrity, and reproducibility practices

The payoff is immediate: you’ll write clearer decision letters, choose reviewers more effectively, and evaluate novelty and rigor with less guesswork.

In short, editing helps you keep learning, and deliberate learning helps you edit better. This is an ethos you can embrace yourself and champion among your editorial board to benefit your journal as well as your personal development.

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