Understanding AI use in research

AI is now part of everyday research life, from writing and coding to peer review support. As an editor, you need a clear understanding of how AI is used so that you can make consistent decisions that protect quality and trust without blocking legitimate innovation.

This page gives you an overview of AI in research and how you can engage with it in a positive way.

AI in research: what we really mean

For some researchers, AI use is still limited to using a chatbot or LLM (large language model) to help draft or edit a paper. But AI can support work at multiple stages: generating ideas, finding literature, organizing information, analyzing data, writing and revising text, and checking for gaps or inconsistencies.

At the same time, AI is also being used in many other ways in the research ecosystem.

Writing and communication

Drafting or editing text

Improving clarity or structure

Language refinement

Literature and knowledge discovery

Summarizing existing work

Identifying relevant sources

Organising references

Data analysis and modelling

Statistical analysis

Machine learning applications

Code generation or optimisation

Image and figure generation

Enhancing visuals

Generating synthetic images (where appropriate and disclosed)

Peer review and publishing workflows

Editorial triage

Detecting inconsistencies

Structuring review feedback

See Frontiers' AI playbook for researchers, giving guidance at all research stages.

Why it matters for you as an editor

As an editor you’re at the intersection between research practice and published record. As AI becomes common in writing, analysis, and peer review, you should:

stay informed

be aware of your journal's policies

ensure disclosure and transparency

check for signs of responsible use and human validation

recognize potential risk signals without presuming misuse

use AI responsibly in peer review

Supporting responsible and ethical usage

Your journal may have guidance and policies on AI usage including writing, image generation, data privacy, disclosure, and authorship. Your role is to uphold these policies consistently across submissions -and that may require some AI literacy. Consistency matters because authors compare experiences, and inconsistency erodes confidence in editorial decisions.

With sufficient knowledge and confidence, you can become a champion for responsible and innovative use of AI in your journal. If you’re still learning, have a look at Frontiers’ guidance to support researchers using AI at all stages.

Understanding AI usage in manuscripts

Understanding how AI may have been used means you can support authors better. You can ask the right questions, give clearer guidance, speed up issue resolution, and help authors improve transparency. Knowing how to spot potential points of failure can spot risk earlier and ask the right follow-up questions – asking for raw data availability statements, code, provenance of images, or clearer methodological detail.

Leveraging AI for peer review and editorial responsibilities

Peer review is one of the places where AI creates both opportunity and tension.

AI can help reviewers and editors handle information overload. It can support tasks like checking whether a manuscript is clearly written, highlighting internal inconsistencies, or helping reviewers structure feedback. Used carefully, this can improve both the speed and the quality of peer review.

On the other hand, peer review depends heavily on confidentiality and human judgment. If a reviewer pastes a manuscript into a third-party tool without permission, they may breach confidentiality. If a reviewer relies too heavily on AI without deep reading, the review can become shallow, generic, or unfairly confident. AI can also introduce bias into assessments.

With sufficient guardrails and human oversight, AI tools can be used to strengthen structure and enhance quality assessment. See our AI playbook for reviewers.

Why it matters for your journal

Raising the bar

As AI tools become normal in research, the bar raises for clarity, reproducibility, and transparency. Researchers who can use AI well tend to produce cleaner manuscripts, communicate more clearly, and iterate faster.

By championing efficient, responsible, and innovative usage, you can increase the effectiveness and quality of research being published in your journal.

Forward thinking

AI is here: what matters now is how rapidly and how responsibly we adopt it. By being at the forefront and looking for new opportunities to integrate AI, you position your journal as forward-thinking.

You don’t need to be an AI specialist. But if you can talk about AI clearly, explaining how you use it and giving advice to other researchers, you signal maturity and leadership. Editors who can discuss AI calmly and precisely help the journal stay trusted: they signal that decisions are grounded in evidence, not hype or fear, and that the journal is adapting responsibly.

Trust and transparency

AI usage in research publishing can create concerns around trust and reputation. In a world where AI-generated text and images are easy to produce, trust becomes a differentiator. Researchers who show careful reasoning, document decisions, and can explain how results were produced will gain more trust

Many institutions and journals now expect authors and reviewers to follow clear guidance about what tools can be used, what data can be shared with them, and how AI support should be disclosed. Your role as an editor is to uphold this guidance and to champion transparency.