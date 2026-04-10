Understanding the role of a Handling Editor

The Handling Editor sits at the heart of the peer review process. From the first assessment of a submission to the final decision, the manuscript is your responsibility.

At Frontiers, Associate Editors – members of our editorial boards – typically act as Handling Editors. They are carefully recruited and are recognized leaders in their field, with a strong publication record in international, peer-reviewed journals and with a recognized affiliation. As a Handling Editor, you are responsible for safeguarding scientific quality, fairness, and research integrity throughout the process.



Initial assessment

Your first step is to assess whether the manuscript is scientifically sound and suitable for peer review. We also ask you to assess the manuscript’s suitability for the specialty section. Does it fit within the scope of the journal and specialty section to which it was submitted? If not, you can recommend transferring to another specialty section or journal. At this stage you can recommend immediate rejection to the Specialty Chief Editor based on:

objective errors

poor quality

ethical or integrity concerns.

A recommendation for rejection should not be based on the novelty or impact of the study.

Invite reviewers

If the manuscript is suitable for peer review, you can identify and invite appropriate reviewers. You can invite reviewers from within your own network or from the editorial board of any Frontiers journal. You can also invite someone not connected with Frontiers at all.

Once the required number of review reports has been submitted, you assess all reports and activate the next phase – the interactive review forum.

Mediate discussions

Authors and reviewers then engage in a collaborative discussion. Your role is to mediate these conversations and make sure the process runs smoothly. Any problems or disputes will be escalated to you. If any of the reviewers withdraw or recommend rejection, you’ll need to step in and assess the review process. In instances of divergent opinions, you can invite additional reviewers, or you can recommend rejection.

Your oversight ensures that decisions are based on scientific merit and fair evaluation.

Make the final decision

Once the required number of reviewers has endorsed the manuscript and all issues have been addressed, you make the final decision on acceptance. Before endorsing publication, confirm that:

scientific validity is supported

reviewer concerns have been adequately addressed

ethical and reporting standards are met.

If you believe the manuscript does not meet publication standards, you can recommend rejection to the Specialty Chief Editor.

Handling Editors who endorse publication are named on published articles. This ensures transparency and accountability, while also recognizing your contribution to the quality of the published work.

Next steps