Updating your researcher profile

No matter what point you’re at in your editorial career, keeping your online profile up to date is important. You’ll make it easy for colleagues and potential collaborators to see your current roles and expertise, making it more straightforward for them to send the right invitations and assignments your way.

Not only that, all your achievements will be listed in one place, supporting your CV if you’re looking for a new opportunity.

And having a clear profile with a recognizable picture promotes transparency and trust, making sure other researchers see you as an open and approachable editor.

Frontiers’ journals use Loop, an online researcher profile platform built by Frontiers.

What is Loop?

Loop is a free-to-use online academic network for scientists and researchers. You can use Loop to:

make your research discoverable to a wider audience

keep a record of your editorial responsibilities, which other researchers can also see

find new colleagues that match your researcher profile

get metrics on your work and find out where it’s being read.

How does Loop work?

One account for all activities

By integrating with Frontiers' journals and Research Topics, Loop provides you with an efficient and seamless way to track all your publications and editorial assignments within the Frontiers ecosystem. This integration eliminates the need to navigate multiple platforms, saving time and effort.

Establish credentials

Demonstrate your expertise by adding your biography and showcase your editorial assignments, achievements, and affiliations.

Personalize publications

Increase your visibility by adding a profile picture, which will be consistent across articles and Research Topics. Readers and researchers will associate your name and profile picture with your works, fostering a sense of familiarity

Easily monitor impact

Gauge the impact of your work and others with concise and easily digestible metrics, including citations and downloads, benchmarked against other authors on Loop.

Follow and connect

Follow other researchers on Loop and receive updates and notifications about their latest publications. This allows you to stay informed about the cutting-edge research happening within your field of interest and keeps you connected to the latest developments.

How to get started with Loop

If you haven't registered yet, start by visiting Loop and join for free. Here’s a quick overview of what to do first.

Setting up your Loop profile

Visit Loop

Click ‘Register’ and add your email address or social media account.

Click ‘Continue’ and fill in your details, then click ‘Register’.

Confirm your email address by clicking on the link sent to your inbox.

You’ll receive an email link confirming validation and taking you to your profile.

Frontiers' help center has more information on how to set up and manage Loop.

Building your Loop profile

Once your profile is created, you can start connecting with your colleagues and other researchers around the world. Here are some tips to get you started:

Add your expertise (keywords relating to your specialism). These help us to find other academics working in your field, building your research network

Provide your institution and department information to build connections with people you already know on Loop.

How to take a photo for your Loop profile

Adding a photo to your profile can increase views by an average of 180%, so it's a good idea to include one from the start. Your account will look more professional and trustworthy to other users. Your photo will also be published alongside your name and affiliation on any Frontiers journals for which you have an editorial role.

Here are some tips on taking your Loop profile photo.

Rather than a selfie, ask a colleague to take a few pictures of you and select the best photo.

Cropping a photo from a larger one can make it appear unnatural and reduce its quality. Your head should cover around 60% of the whole picture.

It’s best to avoid editing your photos by adding filters or removing blemishes, as it changes your photo’s natural look.

Avoid using group photos, as they can appear low-quality and distracting.

Choose a simple and neutral background: A plain, neutral background without distracting objects or patterns is preferred to keep you in focus.

Your photo should be good quality and saved as a jpeg or PNG file

Maintaining your online profile

Keeping your profile up to date means that you are more likely to receive accurate editorial assignments, suitable for your expertise.

Use Loop as your source of truth: link to your ORCID (if you use it) and remove duplicates or misattributed papers, so your record stays accurate.

Put a quick quarterly reminder in your calendar to update your profile. Small updates are easier than a big yearly clean-up.

Using Loop to stay connected

Identify potential collaborators

You can use Loop to search for researchers with the right topic fit, a strong publication record, and relevant reviewing or editing experience who may be suitable for roles within your journal.

Build reviewer and author pipelines

Use profiles to spot active researchers in a niche, then invite them to review, submit, or lead a Research Topic.

Sense-check expertise

A Loop profile can give a quick view of a person’s keywords, affiliations, outputs, and recent activity, which helps you avoid sending invitations to the wrong people.

Support diversity and balance

When used thoughtfully, profile search can help build boards that are balanced across geographies, institutions, career stages, and subfields (without relying only on personal networks).

Get started with Loop

Troubleshoot with Frontiers’ help center

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