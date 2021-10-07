Handling appeals during peer review

Appeals are a normal part of peer review. Authors may believe a decision was based on a misunderstanding, a factual error, or feedback that appears inconsistent. As a handling editor, your role is to assess appeals consistently, treat all parties respectfully, and protect the integrity of the journal. A calm, transparent approach helps authors feel heard regardless of the outcome.

Acknowledge appeals quickly

Respond promptly, even if only to confirm receipt. A short acknowledgement helps reduce frustration and signals that the journal has a defined process. In your reply, clarify:

what an appeal can and cannot address (factual errors or process concerns vs. disagreement with expert opinion)

what information you will review (decision letter, reviews, manuscript files, editorial notes)

the likely timeline and next steps.

Clarity at this stage prevents escalation and repeated correspondence.

Check whether the appeal meets the threshold

Before re-engaging reviewers, confirm the appeal raises a specific concern and includes an actionable basis. Strong appeals usually point to something verifiable, such as an incorrect claim about methods, a misread result, a conflict of interest, or evidence that a key point was missed. Weaker appeals often rest on general dissatisfaction or requests to find different reviewers without identifying a concrete issue. Ask yourself:

was the process followed correctly (policy, ethics checks, scope fit, reviewer selection)?

are there factual misunderstandings in the reviews or decision summary?

did the decision rely on a review that is clearly inappropriate (biased tone, irrelevant demands, unsupported allegations)?

would correcting the issue plausibly change the decision?

If the appeal does not identify a correctable issue, the original decision is usually upheld.

Take the lightest effective action

When action is required, choose the smallest step that resolves the concern while maintaining rigor.

Clarify the decision (when the outcome is sound, but the reasoning needs to be explained better)

Seek an additional editorial opinion (from a senior editor or section chief) when the case is borderline or contentious

Request an extra review only when there is a clear gap in expertise, a credible flaw in an existing review, or new information that materially affects the assessment

Uphold the original decision when no substantive issue is identified

Escalation should be proportionate. Reopening review unnecessarily can undermine reviewer confidence and slow the process.

At Frontiers, we encourage you to double-check the best procedure with your journal’s editorial team before taking action. Find out how to contact them .

Communicate the outcome professionally

Your final message should be firm, respectful, and specific. In your message:

summarize what you reviewed

address the key points raised in the appeal

explain the outcome clearly in plain language

refer to the journal’s evaluation criteria where relevant.

Avoid debating every sentence of the reviewers' reports. Focus on the central reasons for the decision. If upholding the original decision, acknowledge the author’s effort and close the process clearly to prevent prolonged correspondence. Professional tone protects both authors and reviewers.

Document everything

Clear documentation ensures consistency, supports transparency, and protects confidentiality. It also allows the journal to identify recurring issues and improve processes over time. Record the appeal, the material reviewed, consultations sought, and the rationale for the final outcome.

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