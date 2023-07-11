How to select and invite reviewers

Choosing the right reviewers is one of the most effective ways to improve review quality, shorten decision times, and reduce unnecessary revision cycles. Use the guidelines below to build a balanced reviewer set and send the right invitations.

Selecting the right reviewers

Good reviewer selection combines expertise-matching with risk management. Aim for a set of independent reviewers who collectively cover the manuscript’s key methods and topic areas. Prioritize reviewers who:

have recent, relevant publications connected to the manuscript’s core claims

can comment on methods and statistics (not only the topic)

represent different institutions and geographies to reduce bias

have a track record of timely, constructive reviews.

If the submission is interdisciplinary, aim for coverage across the key components rather than inviting several reviewers who all have the same specialism.

Avoid conflicts of interest

Careful screening at the start prevents delays later Avoid inviting reviewers with likely conflicts of interest, such as:

recent co-authors or collaborators

current or recent supervisors/trainees

same-department close colleagues

anyone with a clear personal or financial stake in the outcome.

Proactive conflict management reduces withdrawals, replacement requests, and credibility concerns. See Frontiers’ conflict of interest policy for more information.

Use your network strategically

You can use your network to invite reviewers you already know. In general, invitations from peers and from recognized names are more effective than those from the journal at large. This helps to keep the process moving smoothly and prevent delays for authors.

Prioritize researchers you have seen in action and know you can trust, such as:

those who have been timely, responsible reviewers in the past

co-authors whose expertise you know well

collaborators on guidelines, committees, or grant panels who have been reliable and demonstrated sound judgement.

Using Frontiers’ platform to invite reviewers

If you can’t identify the right reviewers from your network, Frontiers’ platform has several ways to help you.

Our artificial intelligence assistant (AIRA) identifies relevant experts using an algorithm that matches the current paper with the reviewers’ past publications. It will present some suggestions for you to get the review process going.

You can also use key terms related to the submitted manuscript to generate a list of suggested reviewers. These can include key terms entered by the authors at submission, or a list defined by you. Within the tool you can increase or decrease relevancy for each term to refine the suggestions.

And our community reviewers – researchers who are already an active part of our reviewer community and are affiliated to a specific journal – are listed in the platform. You can filter according to several variables including their h-index or affiliation to find the best match. Explore our help center page for more details.

Writing strong reviewer invitations

Once you have selected appropriate reviewers, send invitations that are clear, concise, and easy to respond to. While Frontiers' platform provides templates, a brief personalized message is likely to increase the likelihood of acceptance. A strong invitation:

is short and easy to read

includes a concise summary of the manuscript

explains why you selected this reviewer

clearly states expectations and timelines.

Be specific about how their expertise aligns with the manuscript. Keep the tone professional and positive without excessive flattery. It can also be helpful to invite them to suggest an alternative qualified reviewer if they are unable to accept.

And finally, remember that a prompt ‘no’ is also useful because it means you can move on and find other reviewers quickly, keeping the process moving.

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