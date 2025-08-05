What to look for in a high-quality manuscript

As a Handling Editor, you make early calls that shape the whole review process. The goal is not to predict whether a study will become well-known. It is to assess whether the work is scientifically sound, clearly reported, and a good fit for the journal and article type. This page provides a practical framework to help you assess scientific merit using straightforward checks before and during peer review.

What ‘scientific merit’ means in practice

A high-quality manuscript typically does three things well.

Asks a clear and relevant research question that matters for the field.

Uses appropriate methods to answer that question.

Reports results transparently so others can understand, assess, and build on the work.

You don't need to be an expert in the niche to assess these fundamentals. Your role is to determine whether the study is built on solid ground and whether the paper provides enough information to support trust in what is being claimed.

Step by step process for your initial review



Check for research integrity fundamentals

Scientific merit is built on trust. And trust is built on ethical work that follows clear guidelines and is transparent about its methods. At minimum, look for:

ethics approval and consent statements (for human participants, patient data, certain animal work)

clear conflict of interest and funding statements

data and materials availability statements that match the journal’s expectations

image integrity concerns (duplicates, suspicious patterns)

ethical citation practices that follow the journal’s guidelines.

Frontiers’ research integrity team conducts an initial assessment along with its AI assistant, AIRA, to identify many potential issues before the manuscript reaches you. Your review adds an additional layer of judgment.

Confirm fit and article type

Scientific merit is easier to judge when the manuscript is in the right place. Start by checking whether the manuscript is aligned to the journal scope and the article type selected by the authors. A well-designed study can still be unsuitable if it targets the wrong audience or format. If the fit is strong, reviewers can focus directly on the science rather than structural mismatches.

Look for a clear research question

A strong manuscript is easy to summarize in one or two sentences. If you can’t do that after reading the abstract and introduction, the manuscript may lack focus. What you want to see:

A specific and clearly stated objective

A short explanation of what is already known and what gap remains

A clear statement of what the study contributes

Check whether the methods can adequately answer the question

This is often where scientific merit is won or lost. A manuscript can be well written and still be scientifically weak if the design cannot support the conclusions. You are looking for alignment: question → design → analysis → conclusions. Ask yourself:

is the study design appropriate and does it match the claim?

is the sample and data source credible? Can the authors explain where the data came from, how participants or samples were chosen, and what was included or excluded?

are the measures and outcomes clearly defined and used consistently?

if the main outcome is vague or changes across sections. If so, reviewers may struggle, and the paper may lose trust.

Assess whether results are reported in a verifiable way

High quality science shows not just a conclusion, but the work that led to that conclusion. A high-quality manuscript makes it easy to see what the authors found, how strong their evidence is, and what data or materials support it. Check that:

results are presented clearly and logically

the strength of evidence is transparent

data, figures, and tables support the claims directly

key findings are not hidden exclusively in supplementary material

figures and tables are readable and interpretable.

Check that the conclusions match the evidence

This is the simplest and most powerful merit check: do the claims stay within what the study can support? Strong conclusions typically directly answer the stated research question, acknowledge key limitations, avoid overstating generalizability, and distinguish clearly between results and speculation.

A common problem is ‘claim inflation’ where the discussion goes far beyond the data. Another is when limitations are listed but not taken seriously (for example, the authors admit a small or biased sample, then still make sweeping claims). Sometimes overstatement can be resolved through revision.

In other cases, a fundamental design limitation means the conclusions cannot be made reliable through peer review alone.

What should peer review focus on?

Once you have identified the manuscript’s strengths and risks, you can guide peer review in a useful direction. Ask yourself which parts need work and which do not need a long debate. Are there some areas of expertise missing from the author team that could be supplied by reviewers? This helps you select reviewers and frame guidance, so reviews are more consistent and actionable.

When you write your notes to yourself or to reviewers, it can help to use a short structure.

What the paper is trying to do (one sentence)

What looks strong (one sentence)

What must be addressed for the conclusions to be reliable (two to three sentences)

This keeps everyone focused on merit rather than style preferences.

Key takeaways and actions

Most submissions won't be perfect at first assessment. Many good papers need clearer reporting, tighter claims, or stronger explanations. A manuscript is often worth moving forward when the core study is sound, the methods are appropriate, and the main gaps are fixable through revision. It may be better not to proceed to peer review when the design cannot answer the question, key ethics or integrity requirements are missing, or the conclusions are unsupported.

Assessing these elements early helps you make faster decisions, guide peer review more effectively, and clearer guidance for authors, ultimately strengthening the research you publish.

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